India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Diplomacy: The Man in the State, South Asian News, and Top Stories





NEW DELHI (DISTRICT / ASIA NEWS) – Impact of short-sighted criticism of India’s Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy – extension in the form of the Vaccine Maitri program under which millions of doses were secured through the sale of grants to the global South – this led the government to abruptly end the initiative when the second wave of coronavirus hit the country will return home. As China has jumped to the rescue of many less developed and developing countries, including some in India’s neighborhood like Nepal by providing them with vaccines, US drug companies that have traditionally contracted products in foreign countries including India to produce mass vaccines are working to end a country-dependence. But this is not the worst. The most significant effect of the policy played during the second wave of Covid-19 in India including the inflated oxygen demands from some countries at the height of the crisis, is being felt on the African continent. In the world’s interconnected economies, India has grown over the past decade to become Africa’s third most important trading partner, after the European Union and China. The African market is highly dependent on Indian suppliers of pharmaceutical products. In East Africa, for example, 35 percent of pharmaceutical imports come from India. As India began redirecting Covid-19 vaccine exports domestically, it is estimated to have left the global Covax vaccine alliance short of nearly 200 million doses. In African capitals, the talk now is to end dependence on supplies of Indian vaccines in particular and pharmaceuticals in general. In a line, Africa is now looking for an India plus one model to meet its demands. According to the World Health Organization, African countries have managed only 1.5 doses per 100 people while the rest of the world – since mid-June – had administered 29 doses per 100 people. As a result, as more prosperous countries begin to reopen their economies, developing countries in Africa (and elsewhere) are still tackling constraints, blockages, and other measures that are stifling economic recovery. Under Covax (Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility), nearly 50 percent of vaccine supplies to Africa came from India, and negotiated bilateral supplies accounted for the remainder. With vaccine exports from India unlikely to resume this year, supply shortages will substantially delay the African vaccine and, in turn, any end to the pandemic on the mainland. Strategies to diversify vaccine supplies are already in place – taking them from other countries so as not to depend on the “world vaccine factory”, India, as well as increasing domestic production. The head of the World Trade Organization also noted “over-centralization of vaccine production capacity”, calling it “incompatible with equal access”. All this does not mean that India should not care about its first or, indeed, that the Opposition should not call the government for its inadequacies in pandemic management. But the international cost of playing domestic politics during a crisis results in strategic shifts from countries. These then have adverse effects on Indian livelihoods and, given the accumulated unused vaccines in the private sector, do not even help save Indian lives. The Man of the State is a member of media partner The Straits Times, the Asian News Network, an alliance of 23 news media outlets.

