18,000 candidates to retake UTME on August 6th

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matura Board (JAMB) has appointed on Friday, August 6, 2021, 18,000 candidates who have missed the Unified Matura Exam (UTME) to retake the exam. The board said the exam will take place in several selected locations across the country. JAMB Media Chief Fabian Benjamin announced this in a statement yesterday in Abuja. The statement said 18,000 candidates for the exam were being notified via text messages on their designated phone numbers and their JAMB profiles. Instructed affected candidates to print new exam notice sheets containing the exam location and time from the JAMBs website from 1 August. “After a thorough investigation and careful analysis of the very successful UTME 2021, and with proper consultation (resulting in a graceful concession) with the National Examination Council (NECO) regarding the schedule of ongoing councils SSCE, JAMB has scheduled a UTME cleanup for Friday, August 6, 2021, at several selected locations across the nation. “About 18,000 candidates scheduled for the exam are being notified via text messages on their designated phone numbers and their JAMB profiles. “Furthermore, the candidate can check, using their registration number, at http://www.jamb.gov.ng/2021mopup. “To avoid suspicion, no candidate whose score has been properly released will be scheduled for another exam, contrary to the sponsored fake news circulating on social media (and some mischievous conventional ones),” the statement said. . According to the statement, those affected include: Candidates who could not be originally scheduled for screening due to their inability to timely supply and supply their mandatory NINs or profile codes until after registration closes and, therefore, had to purchase Drafts of Bank (as opposed to the usual sale of PINs) after the period set for the exam and were registered later. Few candidates who encountered a particular biometric verification problem, or who failed the biometric verification on the exam date (and were retrieved) but were not allowed to take the exam. (Appropriate review arrangements have been made to re-verify such allegations and any candidate who turns out to be involved in any form of forgery will be identified for prosecution). iii Candidates who were unable to sit for UTME due to the collision of UTME schedules and then NABTEB exams and whose data were verified and supplied directly to JAMB by NABTEB, and, Candidates found by JAMB to have experienced genuine planning / technical problems, as was the case in 30 of the 760 centers used for the exam. JAMB advised candidates to avoid giving out “their vital information, including registration number to fraudsters who abound, especially in Internet cafes, learning centers that arise almost everywhere in the country, as a result of the illegal activities of exam syndicates” . The statement added: “JAMB-approved CBT centers, which are constantly monitored, are relatively safer for printing exam notice sheets by candidates who cannot print such themselves.”

