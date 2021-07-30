Tiger population grows to 200 in Assam, Reveals Parimal Suklabaidya | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Tiger (Devanand Sakhrkar / IANS) The population of big cats in Assam has risen to 200, Environment and Forests Minister Parimal Suklabaidya revealed on the occasion of Global Tiger Day. According to an official statement, International Tiger Day was observed in Manas, Kaziranga, Orang and Nameri and Tiger National Parks and Assam Tiger Reserves along with the rest of the country on Thursday. While observing International Day in the Bansbari Range of Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve (MNP & TR), Manas Tiger Project Field Director Amal Chandra Sarmah highlighted the success story of the big cat conservation with a tripling population saj. “From zero to 48 tigers in 20 years, MNP & TR has come a long way in terms of big cat conservation,” he said. Certificates of appreciation were given by the Field Director to the staff involved in the final phase of tiger monitoring. A book entitled ‘Manas Tigers’ was released on this occasion. Assam has a total population of 200 tigers with Kaziranga 121, Manas 48, Orang 28 and Nameri three tigers. Minister Suklabaidya, during whose stay the tiger population has recorded an increase, said that the conservation of tigers and their natural habitats is essential to maintaining the health and diversity of an ecosystem. “The growing number of big cats should encourage us to pursue habitat conservation and restoration with the same unwavering commitment. The numbers will continue to grow if we continue with regular afforestation practices and raise awareness of conservation.” tigrit. Let us pledge to preserve the habitat of this beautiful, magnificent and magnificent animal to protect our ecology, “he said. He said the growing tiger population in Assam and other parts of India is growing well at a time when there was a decline in the population of large cats elsewhere. “Assam in particular and the country as a whole has been able to achieve the goal of doubling its tiger population four years before the deadline of the St.Petersburg Declaration on the Conservation of Tigers,” the minister said. Of the four tiger reserves, three Kaziranga, Manas and Oranghave received accreditation from the National Committee for the Safeguarding of Tigers’ Standards (CATS). While an extension of green cover happens to be vital to provide habitat for tigers and other wildlife, the Department of Forestry has been on a massive plantation drive across the state with a focus on degraded forest areas. Under French and internationally funded projects, 10 crore seedlings were planted in the last five years. The Department of Environment and Forestry has set a goal of doubling tree planting to expand green cover in the next five years. The state has recorded an increase of almost 222 square km of new forest areas. The theme for this year’s Global Tigers Day was “Save the forest, save the wildlife: Their survival is in our hands”. ** The above article was published by a wireless agency with minimal modifications to the title and text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weather.com/en-IN/india/environment/news/2021-07-30-tiger-population-increases-to-200-in-assam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos