International Organization for Migration: Combating Trafficking in Human Beings is not a single mission

World Anti-Trafficking Day is celebrated every year on July 30th. Sadly, it would be utopian to commemorate the End of Human Trafficking Day one day.

Trafficking in human beings is a crime that must cease to exist. No one deserves to be a victim of human trafficking. But we also understand that this is a business based crime. According to the UN Secretary General report of 7 September 2020, trafficking in human beings generates roughly $ 150 billion in global profits for traffickers per year, $99 billion of which comes from commercial sexual exploitation.

It is a prominent criminal business comparable to drug and arms trafficking in terms of profit. Decision makers and the public need to understand, acknowledge the existence of this problem and fight against it.

In Kazakhstan, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, human rights organizations, parliament, the ombudsman, and the judiciary are involved in combating trafficking in persons. Moreover, this issue is discussed at the level of a head of state, and is a key priority.

IOM Kazakhstan is also part of the interdepartmental commission. The Commission implements the action plan. For example, we are now providing support to strengthen the war by improving the legal framework. Namely, we are developing a new draft law that will meet modern challenges and take into account aspects of combating human trafficking.

One of the innovations introduced this year in Kazakhstan are mobile working groups responding to any report regarding trafficking in human beings. The pilot program operates in three regions – Mangistau, Turkestan and Karaganda. The group consists of representatives from non-governmental organizations and law enforcement agencies, and social workers. The victim receives assistance and investigative measures are taken immediately, cutting some redundant bureaucratic procedures.

Much remains to be done in the area of ​​prosecution. In Kazakhstan, as in many other countries, prosecution requires full development. It often turns out that the case does not go to court, or it is reclassified to an easier case, and the criminals do not receive the proper punishment. This is one of our priority areas in which we will work with partners.

Moreover, in Kazakhstan, labor exploitation dominates among all other methods of exploitation. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of people participating in the migration process, and with that, there is always a high risk of human trafficking.

Society itself must reject trafficking in human beings. Unfortunately, there is still a long way to go to achieve non-acceptance of trafficking in human beings. However, I am pleased to see that there is a recognition of the problem of human trafficking at the highest level in government.

In addition, Kazakhstan began to take concrete measures, such as funding activities to combat human trafficking. Although funding is not enough, it is still a critical step. Hopefully, the responsible government agencies would include in the budget permanent spending items to help victims of human trafficking.

The role of non-governmental organizations is essential in this matter. As practice shows, vulnerable groups are more likely to trust and work with non-governmental organizations.

Everyone should be aware of the problem and dangers associated with trafficking in human beings. I encourage everyone to pay attention to social videos and not ignore the problem. If in doubt, then report to the responsible authorities. Everyone can take part in the fight against trafficking in human beings by showing participation and consideration.

If a crime has been committed, then there must be a solution to the issue. In addition, people need to be sure that the state protects them. If a crime involves harsh punishment, then the number of people wishing to engage in criminal business will decrease. I think that criminal cases and court decisions of this kind should be widely publicized so that everyone knows that the crime of human trafficking is punishable by law. There is no doubt that the law should be tough. In this case, it will be possible to minimize the problem of trafficking in human beings.

In recent years, we have seen a toxic and damaging narrative about the issue of migration. It is believed that if a person is a migrant, then he came to get a job, is a criminal, or a lawbreaker. If we succeed in eliminating these stereotypes and destroying myths, we can assume that our mission has been fulfilled. It’s a task for which you have to invest time and effort.

Migration is a process that has historically been present in society, is and will remain. Our main role is to help governments and states build effective migration management systems. This process should be considered in socio-economic development and protection of national interests, as it concerns all spheres of life. I believe that migration should work for individuals and society.

The author is Zeynal Hajiev, Head of Mission in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Zeynal Hajiyev was appointed Head of Mission to IOM Kazakhstan, Coordinator for Central Asia, Head of Non-resident Mission to Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in October 2019. As the Country Office with Coordination Functions for Central Asia, the IOM Mission in Kazakhstan helps to address specific sub-regional migration issues and emerging trends in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, setting priorities for project development and resource mobilization and stimulating, directing and supporting project development in country offices in the context of regional sub-strategies, policies and consultative processes.