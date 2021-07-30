why he will stay in the Benin prison

By Adekunle Yusuf, Cotonou

Yoruba nation agitator Igboho is being held in the Benin Republic prison on Sunday to defend him, his lawyer Olusegun Falola said.

In addition, he said the agitator is covered by the ECOWAS protocols to which Nigeria and the Republic of Benin are signatories, adding that there are no criminal charges against him.

Falola, a doctoral fellow who teaches law at one of Beninoise universities, is a member of Igboho’s nine-member defense team in the court of the Republic of Benin.

He talked to hernationyesterday in Cotonou, the capital of the Benin Republics.

Falola said: “Although the laws of the Republic of Benin do not allow a person to be held in police custody for more than a week, authorities in the Republic of Benin believe that the release of Igboho at the time still raised a lot of heat in domestic and international circles. expose it to danger.

The lawyer explained that the authorities in the Republic of Benin thought they owed Igbohos to give him security and protection until the noise generated by his arrest calmed down.

Falola, who is optimistic that Igboho will be fired and released, said: Igboho has not committed any violations here. He did not stay here until the day before he was arrested. He was arrested at the airport as he was leaving.

Space and time were not enough to link him to any criminal case here. This has made it difficult to say that his mission here is to cause trouble or commit a crime. He was arrested over political issues stemming from Nigeria.

His constant imprisonment here is to allow things to calm down and for peace to reign between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin. “We have no criminal charges against him in the Republic of Benin,” he said.

The lawyer added: Anyone who insists we should release Igboho now just wants him killed. He can be killed, which can cause more problems.

I have not seen him since Monday, but his wife is allowed to see him. I am applying for permission to see him. But I see his wife occasionally. We talked about two hours ago. She said he is very safe where he is now. He was given medical attention immediately after arriving at the prison.

The new place is much better than the police cell because he will no longer be in handcuffs. He enjoys complete protection and comfort wherever he is being held. There is an instruction that he should not feel imprisoned or a criminal. He is not yet convicted.

For the next court appearance, we are not back in court because we do not do this here. It takes about two weeks or months before we can do anything about it.

In fact, it is the judges who can do something about their next appearance in court.

According to him, following various treaties, declarations and agreements by the United Nations and ECOWAS, which are signatories to both countries, it is impossible to extradite Igboho from the Republic of Benin based on accusations limited to his agitation for the division of Kombit Yoruba. from Nigeria.

He said Igboho was arrested, first based on the noise generated by news of his agitation activities in Nigeria and later arrested to ascertain how he entered the Republic of Benin and for what purpose.

The Igbohos situation would have been different if Nigeria had unequivocally proven that he was an armed robber or provided conclusive evidence that he was a convicted criminal.

Igboho appeared in a Cotonou court on Monday and the judge ordered his return to custody.

He fled Nigeria after a raid on his residence in Ibadan by a joint security team.

He was declared wanted by the Civil Service Directorate (DSS) and the International Police Surveillance List (INTERPOL).

He was arrested at Cotonou airport on July 19 along with his wife on the way to Germany.

Prior to his arrest, Igboho and his supporters held rallies of the Yoruba Nation throughout the Southwest.

Some of his supporters, including one of the organizers of the failed Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos, Emmanuel Adebayo, are said to be on the run for fear of arrest.