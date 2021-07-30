Australian Letter is a weekly newspaper from our Australian office. Register to receive it by email.

As a Melbourne transplanter from Sydney, I never cared too much about state-based identities beyond the occasional fun in the chaos of the debate over the potato cake versus the potato flute. It’s only since the pandemic that I really started smelt as a Melbourne.

It seems we have all started to define ourselves based on the state in which we have been living for the last 18 months. It is not difficult to understand why, with so many pandemic responses we have been consistent with the state.

We wake up every morning and check the infection numbers of our states, then compare them to other states. Weve created personality cults around our respective state prime ministers, the most visible faces of pandemic reaction. We view them arguing about vaccine sharing as a zero-sum game, as giving more to another state struggling with a major outbreak means we are less protected despite the number of cases in our community .

In Melbourne, many of them have also been because of the shared experience of our long block last year, the prevailing feeling that it was Victoria versus the rest of Australia, and the feeling that they in other states did not really have get what marriage has passed.