The Philippine president recalls the decision to cancel the US security pact





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during the 121st anniversary of the founding of the Philippine Army on March 20, 2018. Ted Aljibe | AFP | Getty Images Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte overturned his conclusion of a major defense pact with the United States that allows for large-scale military exercises between U.S. and Philippine forces. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced Duterte’s decision at a joint news conference Friday with US visiting counterpart Lloyd Austin in Manila. Another Philippine official earlier told the Associated Press that Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. would hand over a document to Austin regarding Duterte’s decision to hold the Visiting Forces Agreement at a separate meeting late Friday. “The president decided to recall or withdraw the letter of conclusion for the VFA,” Lorenzana said. “We are back on track.” CNBC Policy Read more about CNBC political coverage: Austin welcomed Duterte’s decision, which he said would help strengthen defense relations between the old allies. Duterte announced to the U.S. government in February 2020 that the Philippines intended to repeal the 1998 agreement, which allows the entry of a large number of U.S. forces for joint combat training with Philippine troops and sets out the legal conditions for their temporary stay. The maneuvers involved thousands of U.S. and Filipino military personnel in ground, naval and air exercises that often included fire drills in pre-pandemic times and raised concerns in China when they were held on the seaside that Beijing claims as its own. The termination of the pact would take effect after 180 days, but Duterte has consistently delayed the effectiveness of his decision. The U.S. military presence in the region has been seen as a counterweight to China, which has aggressively asserted disputed claims to large areas of the South China Sea despite a 2016 international arbitration ruling that devalued the base. their historical. China, the Philippines, Vietnam and three other governments have been locked in territorial blockades for decades.

