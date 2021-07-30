UN warns of dire COVID situation in Burma | Coronavirus pandemic news





Half of Myanmar’s population could receive COVID-19 within the next two weeks, the UK tells the United Nations Security Council.

The United Kingdom has warned the United Nations Security Council that half of Myanmar’s population devastated by the 54 million-strong fist could be infected with COVID-19 within the next two weeks. Myanmar has been in chaos since the military ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, sparking widespread protests and fighting between the military and newly formed civilian militias. The United States, Britain and others have imposed sanctions on coup generals and suppressed pro-democracy protests in which hundreds have been killed. The military extending to businesses have also been targeted. The coup has resulted in an almost total collapse of the healthcare system and healthcare workers are being attacked and arrested, UK British Ambassador Barbara Woodward said in an informal Security Council discussion in Myanmar. The virus is spreading through the population, really very fast. According to some estimates, in the next two weeks, half of Myanmar’s population could be infected with COVID, she said. The UK urged the Council to abide by Resolution 2565, which calls for ceasefires in conflict zones to allow safe distribution of coronavirus vaccines in Myanmar. Vitality is vital to consider how to implement [it], Said Woodward. Myanmar state media reported on Wednesday that the military is seeking international help to contain the coronavirus. Infections in the Southeast Asian country have risen since June, with 4,980 cases and 365 deaths reported on Wednesday, according to health ministry data cited in state media. Doctors and funeral services make the number much higher. The UN has estimated that only 40 percent of Myanmar health care institutions are still able to function. Many doctors and health care workers joined the civil disobedience movement that started after the coup and were targeted by the military. In order to have a smooth and effective vaccination of COVID and the provision of humanitarian aid, close monitoring by the international community is essential, said Myanmar’s Ambassador to Myanmar Kyaw Moe Tun, who speaks on the elected civilian government. Insurance. Volunteers from the Longchuan County Red Cross in China conducting COVID tests at a quarantine center in a KIO-controlled area in March 2021 [File: Yawng Htang/Al Jazeera] As such, we would like to urge the UN, in particular the Security Council, to urgently establish a UN-led monitoring mechanism for effective COVID vaccination and the smooth delivery of humanitarian aid, he said. Myanmar recently received another two million doses of Chinese vaccines, but is believed to have vaccinated only about 3.2 percent of its population, according to a Reuters tracker. Last week, a pile of donated doses of Sinopharm arrived from China, government military authorities said, but they will be given priority to those living along the China-Myanmar border. China has also supplied more than 10,000 shots to a rebel group operating near its southern border in Myanmar as Beijing seeks to stem an influx of cases from the country. Some of the ethnic organizations operating in the border countries of the countries continued COVID health measures with Chinese help as the nationwide reaction was disrupted after the army took power.

