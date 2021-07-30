International Space Station briefly loses control – Daily News





By Kristin Fisher | CNN An unusual and potentially dangerous situation unfolded Thursday at the International Space Station, as the newly anchored Russian module Nauka inadvertently stopped its propellers, causing a “war retreat” with the space station and pushing it for a while. from position, according to NASA flight controllers. Nauka a long-delayed laboratory module that the Russian space agency Roscosmos’ launched at the International Space Station last week inadvertently ceased its propellers after anchoring at the International Space Station on Thursday morning. NASA officials declared it a “spaceship emergency” after the space station experienced a loss of position (the angle at which the ISS is supposed to remain oriented) control for nearly an hour, and ground controllers lost communications with the seven astronauts. currently in the ISS for 11 minutes during the test. A joint investigation between NASA and Russian space agency Roscosmos is now ongoing. Joel Montalbano, head of NASA’s International Space Station Program, insists the astronauts were never in danger and that they did not notice any damage to the ISS. The control of the NASA Mission in Houston, Texas, however, at one point required them to look outside the space station windows to see if they could spot any debris or damage to the station. The incident also delayed the start of the impatient Boeing Starliner test flight to the station, which was scheduled to depart on Friday. NASA says the move allows “the International Space Station team to have time to continue working on the controls of the newly arrived Roscosmos’ Nauka module and to ensure that the station will be ready for the arrival of Starliner.” “Space flight is difficult and when we bring in new capabilities there can be problems, so we prepare and train for these contingents,” said Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for NASA’s Directorate of Human Resources and Operations. NASA officials were quick to downplay the severity of the incident, describing it as a “quite exciting hour” and a “dynamic event.” “Until you exhaust all your unforeseen plans, then you start to worry and today we just weren’t there,” Montalbano said. However Montalbano also acknowledged that accidental propellant shots have only occurred “maybe three or four times” during the 20 years that the space station has been in orbit.

