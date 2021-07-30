Sydney prepares for military after blockade fails to suppress Australian Delta outbreak





With the Australian city of 5 million people ordered to stay home amid an explosion of the highly transmitted Delta variant, authorities describe even stricter restrictions for the most affected suburbs, including mandatory testing and wearing masks outside.

As of Monday, about 300 Australian Army personnel will help police knock on doors of people who have tested positive for the virus to make sure they are isolating themselves, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told a news conference. on television.

“The huge volume of growth over the last week (implies) the level of compliance (implementation) has gone from hundreds to thousands,” he said.

The strengthened military and police presence would cover the breadth of Australia’s largest city, but mainly eight local government districts in the west of the city – home to 2 million people – where most new cases have been reported.

As the city entered its sixth week of a planned nine-week blockade, the state of New South Wales announced 170 new local cases, most in the state capital Sydney, from a record 239 the day before. Of the new cases, at least 42 spent time in the community while being infectious. As new cases fell, State Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said the high number of infectious people in the community meant “we are waiting to see those numbers jump around”. At the same press conference, State Health Minister Brad Hazzard said people were waiting too long to be tested after showing symptoms and that “we are seeing more families coming in with a family member who does not appear alive , but dead. “ While some people in migrant communities may be distrustful of the government, “we are here to support you and our health system is here to support you,” he added. Since the blast began with an unmasked and unvaccinated airport driver last month, NSW has reported 13 deaths, bringing the country total to 923 since the pandemic began. A divided city The epicenter was reported below the Sydney beach in the western part of Bondi, where local leaders said residents felt unjustly targeted by the increased enforcement. “They have no idea but to bring the military as a last resort because they are lost on answering the questions they created,” said Steve Christou, chairman of the Cumberland local government area, where 60% of the 240,000 residents of her were born overseas. “They are a poor community, they are a vulnerable community and do not deserve these blockages or these prolonged and harsh measures with which they are now targeted,” he added in a telephone interview. People living in the western suburbs should stay within 5 km (3 miles) of the home and get a virus test every three days in order to be allowed to do essential work outside the area. Police have already been given new power to close businesses in violation of the rules. Military officers will not be armed and will be under police command, police commissioner Fuller said on Friday. They will also aim to work with community leaders on implementation strategies, he said. A COVID emergency cabinet of states and federal leaders meanwhile kicked off a regular meeting Friday with plans to discuss pandemic exit strategies – widely expected to focus on vaccinating more people. Until recently, Australia had handled the coronavirus crisis much better than many other developed countries, with just over 34,000 cases and less than 1,000 deaths. But this condition has been shaken by a slow immunization program that has left only 18% of people over the age of 16 fully vaccinated. Until that number rises significantly, the country will rely on blockages to keep new infections under control, lawmakers have said. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, said this week that he hoped enough people would be vaccinated by the end of the year to finally remove the blockages.

