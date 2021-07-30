The Philippines renews VFA, a major military agreement with the United States





Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the resumption of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) at a joint press conference in Manila on Friday.

The VFA, originally signed in 1988, grants U.S. military aircraft and ships free entry into the Philippines and eases visa restrictions for U.S. military personnel. It is seen as important for Washington to be able to act to protect the Philippines under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between the two nations.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had previously pledged to terminate the deal, but had repeatedly postponed the expiration date, Reuters reported, keeping it until the end of the year.

Austin welcomed Duterte’s decision to change course, thanking the President for his decision to fully restore the agreement. “A strong, resilient US-Philippine alliance will remain vital to the security, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific,” Austin said. “A fully restored VFA will help us achieve that goal together.”

Historic US-Philippine ties The Philippines was once home to two of America’s largest military bases outside the United States: Clark Air Base and Subic Bay Naval Station. Although they ceased to be US bases in the early 1990s, US forces still had access to them under the VFA, and Manila maintained strong military ties with Washington. But in recent years, Duterte had moved from the US to China, which has offered a closer economic relationship with Manila. “I need China. More than anyone else at this point, I need China,” Duterte said before flying to Beijing in April 2018. The Philippine President’s ventures in Beijing came with the two countries closed in an ongoing dispute over their competing claims in the South China Sea. Since 2014, China has worked to turn unidentified reefs and strips of sand on the waterway into man-made artificially fortified islands with rockets, runways and weapon systems – sparking protests by other governments including Manila. . In 2016, a court in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines in a maritime dispute, concluding that China has no legal basis to claim historic rights in most of the South China Sea. Chinese activity near the Philippines Duterte’s pursuit of closer ties with Beijing has come under increasing domestic pressure this year as a rise in Chinese activity within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea has strained Manila-Beijing relations. The Philippines took a tough stance earlier this year over the prolonged presence of hundreds of Chinese ships in its EEZ, especially in April after China criticized Manila for organizing naval exercises and coast guard in the South China Sea. Duterte said at the time that he would not compromise on his country’s sovereignty over the waterway. “So China, let it be known, is a good friend and we do not want problems with them, especially a war,” Duterte said in a late night speech. “But there are things that are not subject to a compromise … I hope they will understand, but I have the interest of my country to protect them as well,” Duterte said. Although the VFA dispute had weakened U.S. military relations, U.S. officials had been adamant that there was no weakening of the mutual defense treaty because of it. On the fifth anniversary of the Hague decision earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to protect the Philippine Armed Forces. The top US diplomat said the US could invoke the US-Philippine Mutual Defense Pact in the event of any Chinese military action against Philippine assets in the region. “We also reaffirm that an armed attack on the Philippine Armed Forces, public ships or aircraft in the South China Sea would require reciprocal U.S. defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty. “The Philippines,” said Blinken.

