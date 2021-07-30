The Hong Kong protester has been sentenced to 9 years in the first issue of security law





HONG KONG A court in Hong Kong sentenced a protester to nine years in prison on Friday for terrorism and incitement to secession, stressing the power of a new national security law to prevent those who may speak out against authorities. The protester, Tong Ying-kit, had faced life in prison after being sentenced earlier this week. The case against Mr. Tong, who crashed a motorcycle with police officers while flying a protest flag, was the first issue under the security law, which was imposed in Hong Kong by China’s central government last year. His case has raised concerns among activists and legal experts that security law is transforming Hong Kong’s judicial system, which is separated from mainland China. They fear that precious civil and political rights are being violated under a push to eliminate the kind of unrest and widespread opposition that was seen in the city during the months of mass protests in 2019.

The power to interpret security law rests with Beijing, and some observers say the outcome of Mr Tongs’ trial shows how little room Hong Kong courts will have to weigh individual rights when considering related charges. security.

So far, the government has led the roundtable on NSL issues, both major procedural issues and guilty verdicts, said Thomas Kellogg, executive director of the Georgetown Center for Asian Law, using an acronym for national security law. This is not a good sign that the courts will be able to mitigate the worst elements of the NSL. Mr Tong, 24, was arrested on July 1 last year after colliding with police officers while riding his motorcycle, which had a banner holding a popular protest slogan. Three officers were injured. He was held for one year unconditionally. Instead of facing a jury, as is customary for serious crimes in Hong Kong, he was tried by a panel of three judges, all from a panel of lawyers chosen by Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, to hear security law issues. Mr Tongs’ lawyers acknowledged that he had driven the vehicle dangerously, but said his actions did not constitute terrorism. They noted that he had carried ambulance equipment and that he had scheduled a lunch meeting with friends near the scene of his clash with police.

During the 2019 protests, the slogan on the flag of Mr. Tongs Liberate Hong Kong, The Revolution of Our Times was widely sung, written on blackboards and painted with varnish on the walls. Defense witnesses argued that the phrase did not have a single, specific meaning, but rather expressed a broad desire for substantial change. But the court ruled that a call to separate Hong Kong from China was a key meaning of the phrase, and that the context of Mr. Tongs, in which he repeatedly challenged police the day after security law went into effect, indicated that he intended to convey that dissociative message. Legal researchers said the finding would be significant not only for other cases involving the Liberate Hong Kong slogan, but for a group of languages ​​that will now be analyzed for illegal meanings. This is a green light for the prosecution to make more ambitious prosecutions in the future, said Surya Deva, an associate law professor at Hong Kong City University. People will be more careful about what they say and what they write, because everything can be argued by the government as capable of having that sense of promoting secession. More than 130 people have been arrested under security law over the past year and more than 60 have been charged. Most of those awaiting trial are charged with nonviolent acts. They include dozens of opposition politicians that prosecutors say have carried out upheavals in an attempt to win elections, take control of the Hong Kong legislature and block the governments’ agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/30/world/asia/hong-kong-protester-security-law.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos