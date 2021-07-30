Let’s hear about system administrators!





Today, just in case you hadn’t noticed, it is System Administration Evaluation Day. Over the past year, the work of sysadmins has been in the spotlight as businesses have struggled to secure remote access. A new report from Netwrix reveals that 66 percent of system administrators had to deal with an increased workload. When asked about their three main challenges posed by the recent shift to remote work, 68 per cent of sysadmins say they are concerned about the growing number of cyberattacks and data breaches, and 66 per cent say the workload of their workload increased as a result. More than a third (38 percent) chose the lack of tools to support distance work as a major challenge. “System administrators play a vital role in protecting their organization’s data. During last year’s deep rift, sysadmins were the ones fighting to keep the skies high for businesses,” says Ilia Sotnikov, security strategist and VP of the Netwrix user experience. “IT teams really need support in this battle, starting with the basic attention to privacy from each employee and ending with investments in other tools and resources to help prioritize risks, detect data threats. validation and simplification of data security. “ Other industry figures have praised the important role that sysadmins should also play. Surya Varanasi, CTO at StorCentric say: Over the past year, SysAdmins criticism and immeasurable value took center stage when the world was sent home to work, learn, buy and do almost everything else. And while many of us know that it was much easier said than done, SysAdmins was tasked with providing secure and consistent access to information, applications, and communication. Fulfillment only earned SysAdmins star status rightfully in their organizations. However, we know that their responsibilities did not stop there. On their to-do list to do exponentially, was another major challenge – staying alert and prepared to defend against the growing number of cybercriminals and attacks by ransomware and other malware. It was impressive to see the number of SysAdmins raising their backup strategy from basic to unbreakable. In other words, they knew that for today ransomware they had to protect the backed up data by making it immutable and eliminating any way that data could be deleted or corrupted. Unbreakable backup helped them do just that by creating an immutable, secure format that also stores administrator keys in another location for added protection. With these skills in hand, these smart SysAdmins alleviated their concern about their ability to recover – and redirected their time and attention to activities that most directly impacted their organization’s ultimate goals. And that’s really something to appreciate! “We were reminded time and time again over the past year how much we should appreciate our SysAdmins,” says JG Heithcock, GM of Retrospective. “In addition to their virtually countless traditional responsibilities, we have seen and continue to see so many set up to fight tirelessly the ever-increasing threat of ransomware with clever strategies designed not only to avoid but to recover. – quickly, efficiently, affordably and completely from successful attacks.For this and countless other reasons, today we recall why SysAdmins have finally emerged from the shadows and taken their rightful place among the many heroes valued by our IT departments. “ Therefore, take the time today to notify your system administrator that you value their performance. Use the label #SysAdminDay if you are rating on social media. Photo credit: Stock / Shutterstock

