Tamil Nadu government and Chennai civilian body rescue 35 mentally ill people under renewed scheme





The Tamil Nadu Department of Health and Family along with Chennai Corporation on Thursday launched an effort to rescue the mentally injuredhomeless persons in the city. The joint team rescued 35 people and admitted them to the Emergency Care and Recovery Center in Tondiarpet. However, eight left the center and the corporation is in the process of identifying them. Meanwhile, psychiatric evaluation and RT-PCR tests were performed on the rest of the survivors. While 22 people from the first part sought medical attention, they were admitted to the recovery center while the other five were sent to shelters. We will receive the results of the RT-PCR tests today (Friday), said a civilian official. The corporation has about five shelters in the city, of which three are for men and two for women. If the test results of rescued people turn positive, then according to the protocols, the health care staff will decide whether the person should be hospitalized or quarantined. If the test results come back negative, they will be provided with vaccination and further, handed over to a family member if they are able to find one or be admitted to a shelter. Addressing reporters on Thursday after inaugurating the scheme, Tamil Health Minister Nadu Subramanian said the direction was set off for the directives of Tamil Prime Minister Nadu MK Stalin. He said DMK had implemented the scheme in their last period and 1,830 people had benefited from it. He added, People coming from other states had been safely handed over to their families. After recognizing about 400 mentally ill homeless people in Chennai and deciding to implement the Emergency Care and Recovery Center initiative. We identified two brothers in North Chennai. We rescued them and brought them to this center, he said. Six buses have been deployed, two each in the North, South and Central areas. Rescue teams and a psychiatrist would travel to each of these designated areas. Health department officials said people were sent to the shelter only with their consent and not by force. They also said that some of them raised concerns about the privacy of people with mental health problems by being compromised with so much media glare and so in the future, they will take steps to avoid it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/tamil-nadu-government-chennai-civic-body-rescue-mentally-ill-renewed-scheme-7430131/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos