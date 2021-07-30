SGF: Nigeria requires $ 2.3trn to bridge the infrastructure gap





Bosi Mustapha, secretary of the federation government (SGF), says $ 2.3 trillion is needed to overcome Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit over the next 22 years. Mustapha said this during a town hall meeting organized by the Business Signs Public Policy Forum in Abuja on Thursday. He said the 23-year integrated national infrastructure master plan (2020-2043) is for the development of infrastructure projects, including roads, railway networks and the maritime sector. Importers are important to assess where we are coming from, where we are staying, what we need to do to reach our desired destination and most importantly, what the government is doing to facilitate reaching that destination, he said. Initially, in May 2015, President Buharis’s administration faced a monster that is a major infrastructure challenge, indicated by the infrastructure stock estimated at 35 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Aware of the economic disruption caused by the 2016 recession and COVID-19 as well as the challenges of previous reforms, the Federal Government reviewed the 23-year integrated national infrastructure master plan (2020-2043) that identified critical enablers. For the 23-year period, $ 2.3 tn will be required, translating to about $ 150 billion a year, and the private sector and other partners will have to provide 56 per cent, while the federal government and state governments will provide 44 per cent of the share. of investment The Federal Government has made significant strides toward securing most of our infrastructure and, in recent years, has undertaken several infrastructure reforms. In particular, we are expanding and updating the Nations rail network and introducing more locomotive seats. The port sector has been transformed into a model and landlocked terminal. Similarly, the Public-Private Partnership styleinfrastructure companywith a start-up capital of N1tn projected to increase over time to N6tn in assets and capital has been created and will soon start operating. It will be one of the leading financial entities in Africa and will be fully committed to infrastructure development in Nigeria. Reducing Nigeria’s infrastructure gap will also give the country a competitive advantage under the newly signed Free Continental Africa Trade Agreement. Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had said the country was looking forInvestment worth N35 trillionto achieve a double-digit increase in the achievement of the nations infrastructure master plan.

