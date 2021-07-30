Ben & Jerrys is continuing a tradition of boycotting human rights





It sounded scary. The Israeli president thundered a new kind of terrorism. Strong action threatened by the Prime Minister. The Israeli ambassador demanded that the governments of the states in the United States bring the perpetrators to justice. This had nothing to do with a rocket attack or a cyber attack. It was about ice cream. Ben & Jerrys had announced that they would end the production and sale of their food in Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. Israel’s response was perhaps extreme, but not really surprising. The same Israeli government defines the boycott of global civil society a non-violent pressure campaign to stop Israel’s violations of international law and human rights as an existential threat. Apparently even when it comes to ice cream. In 2006, Israel established its own Ministry of Strategic Affairs to respond to the alleged threat posed by Iran’s nuclear enrichment program. (Israel, not Iran, holds the only nuclear arsenal in the Middle East, but that’s another story.) A few years later, the same ministry took on a new task: stop the Boycott, Relocation, and Sanctions movement, known as the BDS . It is not really a non-violent boycott of the Chunky Monkey that Israel is concerned about. His bad publicity Boycotts are protected by our Constitution and the Supreme Court. They have been used forever in this country from the Boston Tea Party to the Montgomery bus boycott to the apartheid boycott in South Africa. Other citizen boycotts are taking place today targeting Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, Turkey, China and even the Tokyo Olympics. The BDS campaign aims at Israel for its occupation of Palestinian lands, discrimination against Palestinian citizens in Israel and denial of the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes. These human rights violations have led influential organizations including Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights organization Btselem to determine that Israel is guilty of the crime of apartheid. The Israelis are not afraid of ice cream. It’s the ad that comes with the boycott backed by well-known brands like Cherry Garcia. Boycotts make people ask embarrassing questions. What is the agreement with the Israeli settlements? If Palestinians are citizens of Israel, why do they not have the same rights as Jewish citizens? Why can’t Palestinian refugees go home? The answers are not really hard to find. About 700,000 Israelis now live in Jewish-only settlements in the Palestinian West Bank and occupy East Jerusalem. They are all illegal under international law. Palestinian citizens of Israel have the right to vote. But many rights in Israel are determined not by citizenship but by nationality. If you are not Jewish, Israeli law clearly states that many rights do not apply to you. And despite international law and UN resolutions mandating the right of Palestinian refugees as all people to return to their homes after a war, Israel refuses to allow displaced Palestinians to return home. But Jewish migrants from all over the world, whether or not they have ties to Israel, are welcome for full citizenship. Israel worries when people ask those questions. Because the answers raise more questions about the legitimacy of Israel as a democracy or our best friend in the Middle East. Questions like: How can we be such close allies with a country whose prime minister said: I have killed many Arabs in my life, and there is no problem with that? This leads to the question of members of Congress why they send $ 3.8 billion of our tax money directly to the Israeli army each year. Should we condition that assistance to end human rights violations or end it altogether? U.S. public opinion has changed dramatically on the subject, especially among Jews and Democrats. In a recent poll, 25 percent of Jewish voters agreed that Israel is an apartheid state, and 34 percent called the Israeli treatment of Palestinians racist. In another poll, 66 percent of Democrats want the United States to impose economic sanctions or take other action in response to Israeli settlements. Ben & Jerrys has a long history of social responsibility. Founded by progressive Jews, the company has supported the Black Lives Matter movement, environmental justice and a wide range of other causes. Withdrawal from Israeli illegal settlements, encouraged by a petition campaign in their home state of Vermont, is consistent with their history and U.S. public opinion. Who knew ice cream could be so important? Phyllis Bennis directs the New Internationalism Project at the Institute for Policy Studies. Sell ​​the author of Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Primer. 2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

