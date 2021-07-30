Kerala announces 5,650-crore package to overcome COVID crisis





The government will keep up to 4% interest on loans of 2 loops or below under SEK 2,000. scheme; there are three credit schemes to grow industries

The Kerala government has come up with a 5,650 crore package to help small traders, industries and farmers hit hard by the economic crisis caused by COVID 19. Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced the additional package to the State Legislative Assembly on Friday. An interest subsidy scheme of 2,000 kroner for loans taken from central and state financial institutions, co-operation sector institutions and commercial banks is the main component of the package. Rent, fixed energy tariff is waived Under the interest subsidy scheme, the State government will hold up to 4% interest on loans of 2 loops or less. This benefit will apply to loans taken out from 1 August for a period of six months. Mr Balagopal said the scheme would benefit around a worthless people. Further, rent in government space leased to stores has been waived until December 31st. To provide a spirit for SMEs, the government has also waived the construction tax, rent and fixed electricity connection tariffs for the period from July to December. Interest on chit fund liabilities Other components of the special package include schemes implemented by Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) and Kerala State Financial Enterprises Ltd (KSFE), Mr. Balagopal said. KSFE will waive the criminal interest for all failed loans dating from January 20, 2021, until September 30. Further, 50% to 100% interest and criminal interest on chit fund liabilities will be removed by 30 September. the loan scheme for households affected by COVID-19 up to 1 loop with 5% interest has also been extended until 30 September. KFC schemes As part of the package, KFC has announced three schemes to give industry a step forward. These are in addition to the various schemes announced in July, said Mr. Balagopal. The first is the Kerala Startup scheme which offers loans up to 1 crore without collateral security. KFC will allocate 50 crore for this initiative. The second is a separate 500 crore loan scheme for units in various industrial estates. Up to 20 crore will be sanctioned for a unit under it. Loans for industrial units The third scheme is the Prime Ministers’ Restructured Entrepreneurship Development Program. Loans up to 1 crore with 5% interest will be sanctioned according to this scheme. The goal is to secure loans for 2,500 industrial units over the next five years at 500 units per year. In June, KFC announced a one-year moratorium on loan repayments to help SMEs and healthcare and tourism enterprises. The loans will also be restructured according to RBI guidelines. KFC had also devised a scheme for pandemic equipment production units where 90% of the project cost would be secured as a loan.

