Why Ebrahim Raisi will not be Irans Deng Xiaoping
In 1979, both Iran and China underwent revolutionary transformations. In China, Deng Xiaoping inaugurated official diplomatic relations with the United States, dismissing the Maoist Cultural Revolution that had devastated the country. In Iran, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was replaced by an Islamic regime committed to opposing the United States and exporting its revolutionary ideology. One of these upheavals has led to unprecedented wealth and power in China, while the other has left Iran mired in economic stagnation.
On August 5, Ebrahim Raisi will be inaugurated as the eighth president of Iran since the revolution. The Biden administration has been eager to reinstate Iran’s nuclear deal before the tough line takes office. But they need not worry: If the administration decides to keep up the pressure until Iran returns to the core, Raisi could sign the Joint Joint Action Plan. He would need sanctions relief to address the regimes existential economic crisis.
Raisi is expected to prioritize economic growth and seek to share dividends with Iranians to regain legitimacy for the regime. If he succeeds, such a scenario would be similar to the Chinas model of authoritarian prosperity. But it will not happen. The Iranian historical experience, the revolutionary Islamic Islamic nature, and the structure of the Iranian economy dictate that the regime would never adopt China’s model of development.
The notion of a Chinese model for Iran is nothing new. Iranian leaders and reform-minded analysts have made gangs around the term per decade. But so far, even an Iranian version of China’s model that offered prosperity and limited economic liberalization to buy a politically unstable people was elusive to Tehran rulers. However, their trust is enduring forever and new economic ties with Beijing have fueled hope that with the easing of sanctions by US President Joe Biden, all the necessary ingredients will come together.
Their view is as follows: The Iranian economy has suffered because the world has victimized the Islamic Republic for its legitimate nuclear program and its policy of helping its neighbors and fellow believers against foreign aggression. Grouped together under the rubric of resistance, Tehran leaders have tried to portray their economic mismanagement as a product of outside forces.
Yes problems. China’s economic reforms in 1979 began as a forced basic effort for the party-state due to the failure of the command economy. In Iran, the state relies much more on resource exports than citizen participation in the economy to stand on its own two feet financially.
China’s economic liberalization in 1979 followed the devastating Mao Zedong Cultural Revolution (1966-1976). The command economy coupled with political chaos produced only trauma. But by the early 1970s, agile peasants in southeast China had spontaneously started market activities without state blessings. The creations of a state-independent economy were already there.
After the Cultural Revolution, Mao’s successor, Deng, realized that if the party-state could not stop the market, it had to finance it for its own interests. Deng also realized that for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to maintain its political monopoly, it would have to give genuine economic growth. Thus, the CCP purged the dogmatic Maoists and began a bottom-up economic liberalization, gradually abandoning the command economy. A major achievement of the CCP was to allow Chinese citizens to enjoy a high degree of economic freedom and share the dividends of state-run economic growth.
In the last four decades, Deng and his descendants have supported the legitimacy of CCPs in rapid economic growth and tangible improvement in living standards. For party credit, its ability to deliver on its economic promises has generated considerable popular support, despite the tight bottleneck the development model has achieved in recent years and the deteriorating political freedom in the country.
Iran, on the other hand, has been ruled by a rigid revolutionary Islamic clerical regime since 1979. The clerical regime seized power during the Iranian equivalent of the Tocqueville paradox: the inability of the chess players to manage the growing frustration of the people otherwise improved overall conditions and economic.
The post-1979 regime based its legitimacy on religion, hypersensitivity to sovereignty, and a bloated sense of Iranian power. Neither political freedom nor economic growth for the Iranian population yielded much in its calculations, or in the sense of a lifeline to reduce domestic economic pressure, or as part of a China-style Gucci bag compact in exchange for political calm.
The Iranian leadership justifies its God-sanctioned rule of religious salvation, even if it fails economically. He sees his legitimacy as inherent in Islam, rather than gain, which is built on the concept of Islamic order and revolutionary rule. As a result, genuine Chinese-style market authoritarianism is unattractive to Tehran mullahs, as well as to Praetorian military governments in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The regime is convinced that maintaining the loyalty of a group of elites and brutally suppressing any challenge by maintaining a basic view of a welfare state for the lower strata of society is the secret formula for the longevity of regimes.
In the midst of China’s economic rise in the early 1990s, Deng introduced a Strategy 24-Character regarding China’s role in the post-Cold War global order. He assured the Chinese and foreigners that there would be a stable political environment in China for economic development. In Iran, however, though the regime entertains the idea by more seriously imitating the Chinese model, a permanent state of revolution will prevent the model from working.
Iran’s ongoing Islamic Revolution and the internal hostility of regimes to the West, particularly the United States, are fundamentally at odds with the stable domestic and foreign policy required for sustainable economic growth beyond the export of natural resources.
In short, neither Raisi’s friends, nor Xi Jinping, nor Iran in the Biden administration will help Iran achieve a China-style transformation. Economic growth that may be the product of reduced sanctions or new contracts with Chinese companies will not focus on securing legitimacy for the powers that be in Tehran. This is because neither Ayatollah Ali Khamenei nor his hand-elected president believe that they should seek legitimacy from the Iranian people, nor is there any evidence of a desire to give them an economic dividend.
Instead, any cash flow to Iran will be used as it has always made co-elected elites through power and wealth, strengthening the regime, securing its power, and advancing its regional agenda, such as supporting its representatives like Hezbollah and the Iran missile financing program This model of Iran will always win the model of China, no matter how attractive the idea of importing Dengs reforms to Tehran may be to Iranian leaders.
Forced by historical circumstances, the Chinese Communists consolidated the party state by abandoning a political revolution to embrace an economic revolution and giving the population economic dividends in exchange for peace. Irans leaders have never believed they need popular legitimacy to rule. To stay in power, Tehran clerics will never enrich the Iranian people, otherwise they start demanding more rights.
