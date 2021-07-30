Do not hesitate to get vaccinated for COVID-19? Here are six myths you can decide to rest on

South Africa Vaccine COVID-19 propagation programs, described by the Ministry of Health, had three phases, starting with the most vulnerable population.

The first phase included all first line health care workers. They got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Phase 2 vaccinated people over 60 years and those in indoor environments. The third and final phase, now in process, involves the remaining population of South Africa.

The program got off to a shaky start in February 2021. It encountered a number of setbacks such as supply, logistics and governance issues, but has gained momentum in recent weeks. Up to 200,000 doses are being administered daily. By the end of July 2021, almost 2.9% of the population of South Africa were fully vaccinated and 7.5% had the first of two Pfizer doses.





Despite this appropriation, many South Africans are still hesitant to get the vaccine. Circulation of misinformation about it poses the risk of thwarting efforts to control the pandemic.

In this article, we aim to dispel some of the myths surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.

Myth 1: The COVID-19 vaccine will affect women’s fertility

This myth was ignited when a social media posting was split in December 2020 by Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, a leading physician and former scientist for allergies and respiratory therapy at Pfizer, and Dr Michael Yeadon, a pulmonologist. They claimed that the spike protein in the coronavirus was the same as the spike protein that is responsible for the growth and adhesion of the placenta during pregnancy. fear was that, as a result of the vaccine, the immune system would not be able to distinguish between the two spike proteins and would attack the placental protein.

This is untrue. The overall composition of placental proteins is very different from coronavirus spike protein.

Moreover, during the Pfizer vaccine tests, 23 volunteer women became pregnant after receiving the vaccine.

For more, benefit vaccinated exceed the risks of infection for pregnant women.

Myth 2: I had COVID-19, so I do not need a vaccine

Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can also occur in individuals who have previously contracted the virus. But getting the vaccine can provide protection against serious COVID-19 complications.

The level of protection achieved by natural immunity after being infected by the virus is unknown. But scientists believe it the vaccine offers better protection than the natural infection.





Myth 3: The side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are dangerous

some studies have been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic that have measured South Africa’s perceptions of vaccine issues. One last STUDY from the University of Johannesburg and the South African Humanities Research Council found that of respondents who did not want to be vaccinated, 25% were concerned about side effects.

Most side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are mild. They include low-grade fever, sore arm, and fatigue, and these usually subside after one to three days.

Rare side effects such as blood clots have been reported from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The chances of experiencing this side effect are low. Risks of blood clots as a result of COVID-19 the infection is 8-10 times higher than the risks associated with the vaccine. Doctors are aware of this concern and are trained to quickly identify and treat the condition.

One last article by Healthline a medically reviewed and fact-checked website compared the benefits and risks of vaccination with those of COVID-19 contracting. Lung damage is a complication of COVID-19 while muscle fatigue can be a side effect of the vaccine. This risk-taking decision is left to the individual to make, but vaccinations are done test to be sure.





Myth 4: Vaccines have a microchip that will track and control an individual

This conspiracy theory has been propagated by anti-vaccines who believe that American business tycoon, investor and philanthropist Bill Gates will implant microchips to track the movement of people, using the vaccine as the delivery method. This is untrue and it has been explained by Gates in the media.

This myth gained traction when a video was shared on Facebook making false claims about the optional microchip on the COVID-19 vaccine syringe label. This purpose of the microchips is to confirm that the injection and the vaccine are not counterfeit and have not expired. He will also confirm if the injection was used.

People commenting on the video seem to have misinterpreted the technology as an injection. But the microchip is part of the syringe label and not injectable the substance itself.





Myth 5: The development of COVID-19 vaccines has accelerated, so it may not be effective

The vaccine was created very quickly. This was possible because vaccine technology had been evolving for many years. Once the SARS-CoV-2 genetic information has been identified, the process can begin quickly. There was enough sources to fund research and social media made it easier to recruit participants for clinical trials. Because SARS-CoV-2 is contagious, it was easy to tell if the vaccine worked or not.





Myth 6: The COVID-19 vaccine can change my DNA

The messenger RNA (Pfizer) vaccine and the viral vector vaccine (Johnson and Johnson) help your body develop defenses, so when you are infected with SARS-CoV-2, your body is prepared to fight the virus. The DNA is located in the nucleus of your cells and the vaccine material does not enter the nucleus. As well does not change DNA.





Social media plays a major role in spreading conspiracy myths and theories. Before sharing any information, you need to make sure it is from one scientific and reputable source.