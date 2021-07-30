Japan extends virus emergency after record hits between Games





People walk through a crossing near Tokyo Station in Tokyo on Thursday, July 29, 2021, a day after high-profile coronavirus cases were found in the host city of the Olympic Games. (AP Photo / Kantaro Komiya)

TOKYO (AP) Japan has extended a coronavirus emergency to four areas other than Tokyo on Friday following record increases in infections as the capital hosts the Olympic Games. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency in Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, near Tokyo, as well as in the western city of Osaka, effective Monday through August 31. Emergency measures already in place in Tokyo and the southern island of Okinawa will be extended until the end of August, after the Olympics and in the Paralympics starting on 24 August. The increase in cases in Tokyo despite more than two weeks of emergency measures is raising suspicions that they can effectively slow down infections. Five other areas, including Hokkaido, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka, will be placed under less stringent emergency restrictions. Tokyo reported a record increase in cases for three days in a row, including 3,865 on Thursday, before registering another 3,300 on Friday. Cases have doubled since last week, though officials say the increase has nothing to do with the Olympics. “Infections are spreading in Tokyo and the western metropolitan areas at such a rapid rate that we have never experienced them before,” said Suga, as he declared an extension of the state of emergency. If the peak continues at the current pace with the spread of the more contagious delta variant, Japan’s medical system could collapse, he said. Japan has kept its cases and deaths lower than many other countries, but its seven-day average is rising and now stands at 28 per 100,000 people nationwide and 88 per 100,000 in Tokyo, according to the Ministry of Health. That compares with 18.5 in the United States, 48 ​​in Britain and 2.8 in India, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Officials said 2,995 are hospitalized in Tokyo, about half the current capacity of 6,000 beds, with some hospitals already filled. More than 10,000 others are isolating themselves at homes or designated hotels, with nearly 5,600 waiting at home as health centers decide where they will be treated. Tokyo is also setting up a facility for those seeking oxygen while waiting in hospital beds. Nationwide, Japan reported 10,687 cases on Thursday, surpassing 10,000 for the first time. It has recorded 15,166 victims of COVID-19, including 2,288 in Tokyo, since the pandemic began. Emergency measures focus on banning alcohol in karaoke restaurants and bars and their reduced hours, but have become less effective because people are only required to stay and work from home. Many of them have challenged the masses while getting tired of the restrictive life. Suga said his main strategy will be largely unchanged to aim for dinner. He said signatures will be paid out sooner for cooperating business owners and local authorities will patrol to increase the effectiveness of the measures. “ Earlier Friday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike noted that people in their 30s or younger are accountable for many recent cases and urged them to share the sense of crisis and follow such basic measures. like wearing a mask and avoiding holidays. As of Thursday, 27% of the Japanese population has been fully vaccinated. The percentage of seniors who are fully vaccinated is 71.5%.

