Covid-19 Spectrum: Border Surveillance Increased in Dakshina Kannada | Mangaluru News





MANGALURU: Following the increase in Covid-19 cases, the Dakshina Kannada district administration in cooperation with Mangaluru city police and DK police have tightened border surveillance on all major and minor interstate roads.

Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra and city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Friday visited Talapady, which is the main entry point from Kasaragod district to Mangaluru.

From the past two days, Covid-19 cases have seen a rising spiral in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

While 396 fresh cases of virus infections were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, Udupi recorded 174 cases.

While Dakshina Kannada reported eight casualties, one death was recorded in Udupi.

The active load of Dakshina Kannada increased from 2,363 to 2,551. Meanwhile, Udupis’ active load increased from 893 to 1000.

The death toll of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district rose to 1,410 and 414, respectively.

Meanwhile, the positive test rate in Kasaragod was 11.1% on Thursday and the district had reported 929 positive cases.

The border district has 7,001 active cases.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra told TOI that the test positivity rate in Kerala is 13-14% and people who have received a single dose of vaccine from Kasaragod district are traveling frequently to Dakshina Kannada.

Two doses of the vaccine will provide personal protection, but there will also be infectivity between them. I have assessed the situation in Dakshina Kannada with the Prime Minister and the Chief Secretary. We have a lot of challenges here and we have not reduced the number of tests. We will convene a district disaster management authority meeting on Saturday. Border surveillance will be strengthened and strict measures will be adopted to enforce norms of camouflage and social distancing in public places. We are also planning to ban all public gatherings in the district, DC said.

Dakshina Kannada district had recently allowed interstate buses between Kasaragod and Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, people from Kerala also get here by train.

DC said the oversight team will also be stationed at train stations in the city.

