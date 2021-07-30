Investigation into the state of error of the murder of the Maltese journalist





VALLETTA, MALTA: An independent investigation into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia released on Thursday has revealed that the Maltese state should be held accountable for the murder because of the culture of impunity emanating from the highest levels of government.

Caruana Galizia’s family had requested an investigation into the car bombing on 16 October 2017 near the family home in Malta. The assassination in a small EU country caused shock not only in Malta, but throughout Europe.

The investigation revealed that there was no evidence that the state played a direct role in the assassinations, but said the state should take responsibility by creating an atmosphere of impunity, generated by the highest levels at the heart of the administration (prime minister’s office) and, as a octopus, spread to other entities, such as regulatory authorities and the police, leading to the collapse of the rule of law.

The report said the state and its entities had failed to recognize the real danger to Caruana Galizia’s life, given the threats she had lived through, and also failed to take measures to avoid the danger, the report found.

The Caruana Galizia family said in a statement that the findings of the investigation confirm the family’s conviction that her murder was a direct result of the fall of the rule of law and the impunity the state gave to the corrupt network it was reporting on.

Hopefully his findings will lead to the restoration of the rule of law in Malta, the family added.

Yorgen Fenech, a prominent businessman who had connections to several government officials, is alleged by prosecutors to have been the mastermind of the murder. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of alleged complicity in the murder and allegedly organizing and financing the bombings.

In addition, three men have been charged with carrying out the attack, two with securing explosives and another with being a mediator. Evidence is in process. One of those charged with carrying out the attack has admitted his role as well as the mediator.

Joseph Muscat, the former Prime Minister of Malta, resigned in late 2019 after protests that put pressure on the truth about the murder of the investigative journalist, whose reports targeted the Muscat administration, but also the opposition.

In a statement on Facebook, Muscat sought to distance his administration from the state of impunity mentioned in the report.

He noted that the arrests of the suspected attackers within two months and the alleged organizer a few months later refute any impression of impunity that the suspected perpetrators may have had. “And he pointed the finger at previous administrations, during which he said high-profile crimes were committed, but no one was prosecuted.

The investigation report made a number of recommendations to improve laws and better protect journalists in Malta.

During a press conference, Prime Minister Robert Abela, who took office last year, apologized to the Caruana Galizia family for the serious shortcomings of the state.

He said earlier that lessons should be learned from the report and reforms should be pursued with greater determination.

