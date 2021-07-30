Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha: I have two options, allow this or take action | India News





NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Speaker Venkaiah Naidu on Friday issued a stern warning to opposition lawmakers who were creating chaos and not allowing business to take place in the Upper House of Parliament. Expressing serious concern over the conduct of some MPs who were protesting the Pegasus quarrel and other issues, he said such conduct diminished the dignity and prestige of the House.

“I was informed that some members were whistling in the House. ‘Seeti baja rahe hai apni purani aadat se’ (whistling because of an old custom). This is a House,” Naidu said.

“Second, some members are putting their hands on the marshals’ shoulders. I do not know what pushed them.”

Also, some members holding banners are standing in front of the ministers, blocking their view, he said.

“There are two ways (to deal with this) – one, ignore this and let it become a bargain (market).” Har ek apna seeti bajata rahe, bajate raho ‘(everyone can whistle), “said Naidu.” Second, taking measures. ”

The chairman said he regretted saying this from the rostrum.

“I never expected my members to go to that level,” he said.

Deputies could protest, leave the House, strongly oppose the government and even block business, Naidu said, adding that some had told him that business had stalled even during previous regimes.

“I’m not getting into this,” he said.

Opposition MPs have been blocking proceedings in Rajya Sabha since the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session on July 19 on issues ranging from the use of Israeli-made Pegasus military-scale spies to watch over political rivals, government critics and journalists. , on controversial farm laws and rising fuel prices.

Mayor Rajya Sabha, who is also the country’s vice president, said Question Hour and Zero Hour are members’ property and not government property.

“All of these things are bringing the House to a new low. I’m very concerned about that,” Naidu said at the start of the day ‘s business. “I just urge all members to maintain the courtesy and dignity of the House. This is my sincere appeal. There is a limit to patience and we must not exhaust the patience of the House.”

“The house has a decor, prestige and practice. That must be seen,” he said.

While the protest on the issues is good, the dignity and prestige of the Chamber should not be compromised, Naidu said.

During Question Hour, members can raise questions on various issues and obtain an answer from the ministers in question, while at Zero Hour, they can raise issues of public importance.

But when names are called to raise questions or present Zero-Hour topics, members do not respond because they are protesting in Pus, Naidu said.

To educate people about the issues their MPs wanted to raise during Zero Hour, the Rajya Sabha Bulletin, which carries out the day-to-day procedures, will mention them, he added.

(With entries from PTI)

