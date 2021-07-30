‘Do what is right’: Anger over the use of millions of Catholic Church survivors in residential schools

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

The revelation that the Roman Catholic Church spent millions of dollars on residential school survivors reserved for lawyers and unapproved loans has brought harsh punishment from the federal Minister of Crown-Domestic Relations.

“I do not think there is any justification for this. I have heard from Catholics from coast to coast that they want their church to do better,” Minister Carolyn Bennett said in a statement Thursday.

As part of the historic 2005 settlement agreement for Indian residential schools, the Roman Catholic Church agreed to make a $ 29 million payment for programs that directly benefited the survivors.

Instead, documents obtained by CBC Newsshowkisha spent at least some of the money on other expenses.

That includes $ 2.7 million in attorneys, $ 1.8 million in unapproved loans and $ 2.3 million in administration while $ 8.4 million were credited as cash paid for previous lawsuits.

Those who work with residential school survivors say the Catholic Church should be ashamed of its actions.

They say the money could have done a lot to help those still suffering from the federally operated system that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission described as a structured plan to “regulate aboriginal life.”

“I feel like they are not responsible for these survivors. These survivors feel like they know they are not being respected and listened to,” said Melissa Parkyn, a support worker at the Saskatoon Indian and Mtis Friendship Center.

The Anglican, United and Presbyterian Churches, which were all part of the 2005 agreement, pay the full amounts agreed years ago.

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Nations countries said he felt angry and disappointed with the Catholic Church.

Cameron says the money should be paid immediately and called on the federal government to mediate.

“Obviously, we hope to have some sort of investigation, and right away. Do it now. Don’t wait six months to find any excuse in the book to delay or prolong the investigation,” he told CBC News in a phone call Tuesday.

In her statement, Bennett did not commit to an investigation.

Instead, she said those who were part of the Indian Resident Schools Settlement Agreement had a “moral responsibility” to support healing and closure and to fulfill their commitments.

“Canadians are expecting us all to understandably engage in reconciliation, recognize ongoing intergenerational trauma, and support healing for survivors, families, and communities,” Bennett said.

The Catholic Church never had to justify the use of money despite a 2015 challenge from the federal government.

On the eve of the 2015 hearing on the case, Saskatchewan Court of Justice Bench Queen Neil Gabrielsona approved the church purchase proposal and the case was closed.

The $ 29 million cash payment was in addition to a failed $ 25 million fundraising campaign aimed at benefiting survivors.

As reported by CBC News, that fundraising campaign brought in just $ 3.9 million. Instead, the church was allowed to meet its financial obligation with “in-kind services.”

As part of the 2015 trial, a Catholic Church accountant testified that $ 25 million worth of services were provided, “although he has not audited these records and accounts, there is no basis on which to assess these services and relies only on minutes of meetings “supplied by Catholic officials.

Catholic bishops in Saskatchewan, Calgary and Toronto announced earlier this month that they would resume their efforts to fulfill the $ 25 million pledge for fundraising.

In her statement to CBC News, Bennett said she was encouraged by that decision.

Cameron had a simple message for the Catholic Church.

“Do what is right,” he said.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops rejected an interview request. They noted that the organization was not a party to the solution. Individual dioceses and orders formed a corporation to oversee the arrangement.

In an email, an official says they are committed to engaging and listening.

