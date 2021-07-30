Sydney public hospitals postpone several election operations as NSW registers 170 Covid cases New South Wales

Non-emergency elective surgery will be suspended at all public hospitals throughout most of Sydney as they deal with an influx of Covid patients.

NSW Health announced the move, to take effect Monday, after the state reported 170 cases won in the country on Friday. This was on record 239 cases the day before, but at least 52 cases were in the community for some or all of their infectious period.

There are 187 Covid cases in the hospital with 58 persons in intensive care and 24 requiring ventilation.

In a statement, NSW Health said postponing non-emergency elective surgery would ensure that the resources and capacity required for the Covid-19 response are conserved during the current outbreak.

All urgent surgery and urgent elective surgery will continue forward.

NSW Health said the system could afford it if the number of people seeking hospital treatment continues to rise.

As part of its comprehensive planning for its pandemic response, NSW Health has the capacity to quadruple its current ICU capacity if required. There would also be a fan for each of these ICU beds.

Earlier, NSW authorities uncovered the war they are facing in multicultural southwest and western Sydney to get sick people to seek help and receive alternative accommodation offers in health hotels to avoid infecting their families .

Overnight a 60-year-old woman from south-west Sydney died and was later taken to hospital, highlighting the problems of getting people from several ethnic communities with a distrust of the authorities to help.

I was just shocked by her tragedy, that we had a number of people who were hospitalized seriously and sometimes dead, said NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant.

I just think people should know that with Covid, you can get worse quickly.

I would say that our health services are among the best in the world. We offer good care. There should be no barriers for people calling an ambulance, coming to health care, being tested. We have great health resources.

There will definitely be infection control, procedures put in place around you to keep staff safe. But we will also meet your needs and desires. Therefore please do not hesitate in seeking care and testing.

Authorities are also trying to get family members to receive health hotel quarantine offers. A new hotel has been rented in recent days to expand capacity for people with Covid-19 who cannot be separated from other family members.

Of the 170 cases in the 24:00 hours on Thursday, 61 are domestic contacts and 16 are close contacts, usually through workplaces. The source of infection for 93 cases is under investigation.

This comes as police and politicians warn people not to take part in anti-blockade protests at the weekend. Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the protesters would be met by more than 1,000 police officers and if the protest moved to another part of Sydney, police were ready.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian warned that people who could attend could give their families a death sentence.

Can I please warn someone to take up illegal activities and protest tomorrow, she said. You can take the disease home and pass it on to your parents, siblings, siblings or someone with whom you may have limited contact.

Do not give them the death penalty for those you love most.

Fuller said a man who was tapped by police at Central Station last Saturday, issued a $ 1,000 violation notice and headed home, was tested positive for Covid the next day.

When police checked to see if the 35-year-old man from Granville was staying home as a positive person in Covid, they were initially told he was at a job in Parramatta. However, he was not at work and then settled in a house on Constitution Hill.

Investigations are ongoing. In similar circumstances, police use data from Opal and CCTV cards to determine the movements of persons.

Authorities are particularly concerned because many of those attending the rally do not believe Covid-19 is real and will not be tested, which means it will be difficult to identify and contain a spread.

Three hundred Australian Defense Force personnel will be deployed Monday or Tuesday to help police conduct Covid compliance checks on in-home patients, which now number in the thousands, Fuller said.

Only a few of them are vaccinated, but they will be equipped with personal protective equipment and strict protocols to avoid their risk. They will not enter the home and may use technology to ensure the person is at home.

The military has already backed hotel quarantine policing, logistics at the police operations center and compliance during a 2020 border operation.

The two million people in eight Sydney local government areas covering places such as Fairfield, Cumberland and Canterbury-Bankstown cannot leave those areas unless they are essential workers.

Masks are also mandatory at all times, including outdoors.