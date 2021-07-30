A Palestinian who was shot dead in violent clashes while a 12-year-old boy, also killed by Israeli soldiers, is buried





Health ministry officials said 20-year-old Shawkat Awad died Thursday afternoon after being hit in the abdomen and head in the town of Beit Ummar, between Bethlehem and Hebron. He was taken to a hospital in Hebron in critical condition, but doctors were unable to save him.

Witnesses said thousands had attended the funeral procession of 12-year-old Mohammad Allamy. Violence erupted as hundreds of mourners hurled stones at Israeli forces stationed at a military post at the entrance to the city.

Videos on social media showed Israeli soldiers coming under heavy attack as a barrage of stones was pulled from stationary army vehicles. The military, which described the violence as “extremely violent”, said its troops “responded with riot gear, 22-caliber rounds and live ammunition”.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had to do with 12 injuries caused by live ammunition, rubber bullets and suction gas.

The Israeli army spokesman unit had no comment on reports of a fatality. Mohammad Allamy was a passenger in a car driven by his father when he was shot by Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Beit Ummar on Wednesday evening. His father Muayyad said all three of his children had been in the car when the incident occurred as he made a turn in the vehicle near the military post. 12-year-old Mohammad was hit in the chest and taken to hospital in Hebron where he underwent his injuries a few hours later, Palestinian health officials said. “My son was abducted from my heart,” said Muayyad Allawy, adding, “I died, not Muhammad who died.” The Israeli military said it was aware of allegations that its soldiers had killed a child and said it was investigating the circumstances of the incident. In a lengthy statement, the military said soldiers had approached the car believing they had previously seen its residents trying to bury the body of a newborn baby in a shallow grave. “Earlier Wednesday, IDF troops spotted suspicious activity near a military checkpoint next to Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. Several men got out of their vehicle and were seen digging into the ground before leaving the site. IDF troops approached the scene carefully and after examination found two bags, one of which contained the body of a newborn baby.Shortly later, IDF troops noticed a vehicle approaching the area and arrived to the conclusion that it was the same vehicle as before, “the statement said. The army statement went on to say that the soldiers had tried to stop the car by shouting and firing warning shots into the air. One of the soldiers then fired at the wheels of the car in order to stop it, the statement concluded.

