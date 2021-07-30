Nanjing Delta Tests China Tough Method to Covid





For more than a year, Chinese officials have again defeated the coronavirus with a proven formula: Strict blockages at the sites of the outbreak. Long quarantines for travelers. And testing across the city when new cases emerge. But an outbreak of the rapidly spreading Delta variant could challenge China’s zero-tolerance approach to new infections. In the blast, centered in the eastern city of Nanjing, about 200 cases have been reported since Friday. But infections have spread rapidly, with patients appearing in at least six Chinese provinces and the capital, Beijing, in just three weeks. As officials move to curb the spread, the highly contagious Delta variant could prove to be a tougher enemy than the original version of the virus, which China suppressed with fierce efficiency in 2020. Delta could also present a test for locally produced vaccines and may force authorities to take even tougher steps to control the virus.

Chinese officials say they have administered sufficient doses of vaccine to cover about 800 million people. But several other countries that used Chinese-made vaccines have reported that fully inoculated people continue to become infected, although most do not appear to become seriously ill. The data also show that the Delta variant is more easily transmitted, even by those who have had two doses of the most effective vaccines, such as those manufactured by the companies Pfizer and Moderna. The outbreak in China began when a group of airport employees in Nanjing fell ill around July 10, possibly from exposure to an infected person who arrived on a flight from Russia, according to city officials. Two city-wide rounds of trials of more than eight million people uncovered 184 cases. To stop the spread, Nanjing has increasingly shut down services, first by closing the airport, then by restricting domestic gatherings. This week, city authorities closed parts of the highway connecting Nanjing with other major cities in Jiangsu Province. As a host of Nanjing-related cases have emerged in other provinces, authorities there have moved swiftly to impose restrictions. In the central city of Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, indoor public spaces including cinemas and shopping malls were closed after authorities said four people with the virus, all asymptomatic, went to a show in the city. Nearly 200 miles away in the provincial capital of Changsha, authorities banned indoor rallies in response to a confirmed case.

In central Sichuan province, where seven cases were found, authorities declared part of the capital, Chengdu, a medium-risk area. The discovery of three cases in the northern city of Shenyang prompted officials there to begin tracking visitors who had come from other areas with explosions. Perhaps most troubling to officials are two cases that emerged in Beijing, where the government has generally pursued stricter preventive policies. Officials said a man and woman traveling from Zhangjiajie had tested positive and that 654 people who had been in close contact with them had been placed in quarantine. Li Ju contributed to research.

