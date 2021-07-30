Connect with us

International

The Philippines maintains the pact by allowing U.S. war drills as tensions in China rise

Published

15 mins ago

on

By

 


MANILA, Philippines (AP) The Philippines will continue to have large-scale military exercises with the United States after President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew his decision to conclude a major defense pact in a move that could oppose an increasingly militant China. .

Duterte’s decision was announced Friday by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana at a joint news conference with visiting visitor counterpart Lloyd Austin in Manila. It was a step back from the Philippine leaders stunning promise at the beginning of his term to distance himself from Washington as he tried to rebuild weak ties with China during years of territorial strife in the South China Sea.

The president decided to recall or withdraw the termination letter for the VFA, Lorenzana told reporters after an hour-long meeting with Austin, referring to the Visiting Forces Agreement. There is no completion letter pending and we are back on track.

Austin thanked Duterte for the decision, which he said would further strengthen the two alliances of the 70-year-old treaty alliance.

“Our countries face a range of challenges, from climate crises to pandemics, and, as we do, a strong, resilient US-Philippine alliance will remain vital to Indo-Pacific security, stability and prosperity,” Austin said. A fully restored VFA will help us achieve that goal together.

The conclusion of the pact would have been a major blow to the oldest American alliance in Asia, as Washington squares with Beijing on a range of issues, including trade, human rights and China’s conduct in the South China Sea. which Beijing claims practically in its entirety.

The U.S. military presence in the region is seen as a counterweight to China, which has used force to claim disputed areas of the vast South China Sea, including the construction of artificial islands equipped with air belts. and military installations. China has ignored and continues to challenge an international arbitration ruling in 2016 that devalued its historic base.

China, the Philippines, Vietnam and three other governments have been locked in territorial blockades for decades. The United States has not made any claims about the flooded road and has sailed Navy warships near the Chinese-claimed islands in so-called freedom of navigation operations in a challenge to Beijing.

Beijing has warned Washington to stay away from what it describes as a purely Asian dispute.

In a speech in Singapore on Tuesday, Austin said Beijing claims the South China Sea has no basis in international law and violates the sovereignty of states in the region. He said the US supports the coastal states’ regions in respecting their rights under international law and is committed to its defense treaty obligations with Japan and the Philippines.

Duterte announced to the U.S. government in February last year that the Philippines intended to repeal the 1998 agreement, which allows large numbers of U.S. forces to join combat training with Philippine troops and sets out legal conditions for their temporary stay.

The termination of the pacts would have entered into force after 180 days, but Duterte has consistently delayed the decision. While on hold, the U.S. and Philippine military continued plans for disaster relief and drills, but canceled larger drills last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

US Marines take up positions during an amphibious landing operation with the Japan Naval Self-Defense Forces at the 2015 Dawn Blitz drill at Camp Pendleton, California, in September 2015. (Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images)

U.S. and Philippine forces engage in about 300 activities each year, including the Balikatan, or side-by-side exercises, which involve thousands of troops in ground, naval, and air exercises that often involve live fire. They sparked Chinese protests when they held on the outskirts of the sea Beijing claims as their own.

Balikatan exercises resumed last April, but were significantly reduced due to continuous COVID-19 outbreaks and blockages.

A Filipino military official told the Associated Press that the U.S. continued to provide intelligence and satellite surveillance and aircraft of Chinese activities in the South China Sea, despite Duterte’s early threat to scrap VFA. U.S. images have helped the Philippines become aware of the violations and file diplomatic protests, said the military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to speak publicly.

Lorenzana said she was unaware of the reason behind Duterte’s heart change. The talkative president, who has been under intense pressure to contain one of Southeast Asia’s worst outbreaks, warned in December that he would continue to repeal the VFA if the US did not provide at least 20 million doses of the vaccine. COVID-19.

No vaccine, no stay here, Duterte said then in sharp remarks that a Filipino senator said he may have given the impression that the Philippines is a nation of extortionists.

The Philippines recently received at least 3.2 million doses of Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. through its global COVAX vaccine distribution program, and more U.S. aid has been provided. President Joe Biden has said America’s vaccines were being donated to poor countries to save lives and do not involve pressure for favors or possible concessions.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2021/07/30/philippines-retains-pact-allowing-us-war-exercises-as-china-tensions-mount/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: