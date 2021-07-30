The Philippines maintains the pact by allowing U.S. war drills as tensions in China rise

MANILA, Philippines (AP) The Philippines will continue to have large-scale military exercises with the United States after President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew his decision to conclude a major defense pact in a move that could oppose an increasingly militant China. .

Duterte’s decision was announced Friday by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana at a joint news conference with visiting visitor counterpart Lloyd Austin in Manila. It was a step back from the Philippine leaders stunning promise at the beginning of his term to distance himself from Washington as he tried to rebuild weak ties with China during years of territorial strife in the South China Sea.

The president decided to recall or withdraw the termination letter for the VFA, Lorenzana told reporters after an hour-long meeting with Austin, referring to the Visiting Forces Agreement. There is no completion letter pending and we are back on track.

Austin thanked Duterte for the decision, which he said would further strengthen the two alliances of the 70-year-old treaty alliance.

“Our countries face a range of challenges, from climate crises to pandemics, and, as we do, a strong, resilient US-Philippine alliance will remain vital to Indo-Pacific security, stability and prosperity,” Austin said. A fully restored VFA will help us achieve that goal together.

The conclusion of the pact would have been a major blow to the oldest American alliance in Asia, as Washington squares with Beijing on a range of issues, including trade, human rights and China’s conduct in the South China Sea. which Beijing claims practically in its entirety.

The U.S. military presence in the region is seen as a counterweight to China, which has used force to claim disputed areas of the vast South China Sea, including the construction of artificial islands equipped with air belts. and military installations. China has ignored and continues to challenge an international arbitration ruling in 2016 that devalued its historic base.

China, the Philippines, Vietnam and three other governments have been locked in territorial blockades for decades. The United States has not made any claims about the flooded road and has sailed Navy warships near the Chinese-claimed islands in so-called freedom of navigation operations in a challenge to Beijing.

Beijing has warned Washington to stay away from what it describes as a purely Asian dispute.

In a speech in Singapore on Tuesday, Austin said Beijing claims the South China Sea has no basis in international law and violates the sovereignty of states in the region. He said the US supports the coastal states’ regions in respecting their rights under international law and is committed to its defense treaty obligations with Japan and the Philippines.

Duterte announced to the U.S. government in February last year that the Philippines intended to repeal the 1998 agreement, which allows large numbers of U.S. forces to join combat training with Philippine troops and sets out legal conditions for their temporary stay.

The termination of the pacts would have entered into force after 180 days, but Duterte has consistently delayed the decision. While on hold, the U.S. and Philippine military continued plans for disaster relief and drills, but canceled larger drills last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. and Philippine forces engage in about 300 activities each year, including the Balikatan, or side-by-side exercises, which involve thousands of troops in ground, naval, and air exercises that often involve live fire. They sparked Chinese protests when they held on the outskirts of the sea Beijing claims as their own.

Balikatan exercises resumed last April, but were significantly reduced due to continuous COVID-19 outbreaks and blockages.

A Filipino military official told the Associated Press that the U.S. continued to provide intelligence and satellite surveillance and aircraft of Chinese activities in the South China Sea, despite Duterte’s early threat to scrap VFA. U.S. images have helped the Philippines become aware of the violations and file diplomatic protests, said the military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to speak publicly.

Lorenzana said she was unaware of the reason behind Duterte’s heart change. The talkative president, who has been under intense pressure to contain one of Southeast Asia’s worst outbreaks, warned in December that he would continue to repeal the VFA if the US did not provide at least 20 million doses of the vaccine. COVID-19.

No vaccine, no stay here, Duterte said then in sharp remarks that a Filipino senator said he may have given the impression that the Philippines is a nation of extortionists.

The Philippines recently received at least 3.2 million doses of Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. through its global COVAX vaccine distribution program, and more U.S. aid has been provided. President Joe Biden has said America’s vaccines were being donated to poor countries to save lives and do not involve pressure for favors or possible concessions.