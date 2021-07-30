International
The wreck of the British ship that changed the world
Then, how did he lose so completely, and catastrophically, the best sailors of his age as famous in his time as Lord Nelson was in it,? Bad weather did not help, nor the low nature of Scillies and their reefs, which mix on the surface of the water at night and with a poor visibility. Analysis of logbooks from the ships that made it back to London also revealed that fleet officers were using schemes that placed the Scilly Islands eight nautical miles north.
All of these issues were compounded by the real problem that in the early 18th century, there was no exact way to determine the exact length of a ship (its position east-west) at sea. Sailors used a process called “dead account”, measuring speed, direction and distance to assess their location. But it was an educated thought at best. Shovell and his officers knew they were in line with the English Channel, but could never know which side the Scillies were on.
“The loss of the Admiral of the Fleet and so many men beside him,” stirred public opinion [and] was cited as an illustration of the urgent need of a tool to find the length at sea, “wrote Lieutenant-Commander curator David Waters in the catalog for 4 Steps in Length, an exhibition at National Maritime Museum in 1962. Larn goes a step further, believing that parliament introduced the Longitudinal Act of 1714 as a direct result of the catastrophe. The act offered a Longitudinal Price Reward of 20,000 to anyone who could produce a solution that was “practicable and useful at sea”. Sir Isaac Newton and Edmond Halley (famous comets) set their minds on this task, but the problem was eventually solved by a carpenter returning to the clock from Yorkshire.
It took John Harrison 25 years and four attempts, but in 1759 he invented a naval stopwatch that allowed a ship to calculate its length by comparing the difference in local time at sea with the time in Greenwich. His award-winning watch, known as the H4, overcame challenging conditions aboard motion and temperature change issues and provided the required stability.
“The H4 works in principle just like any other mechanical watch,” explained Emily Akkermans, time curator at Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London. “But the difference is the level of accuracy [Harrison] achieved by using a ‘high energy’ balance that will beat faster than the small and light ones found in traditional clocks. “
