Greece Grips for Worst Wave in Years; Emergency measures are announced
Greece is preparing for one of the worst heat waves in the country’s recent history, and the country’s authorities are stepping up their efforts to address potential disruptions.
An emergency meeting was held on Friday at the headquarters of the Civil Defense Secretariat in Athens.
Citizen Defense Minister Michael Chrysochoidis, along with Alternate Minister of Civil Defense and Crisis Management Nikos Chardalias, chaired the meeting with senior officials.
“All together, the state, local governments, the private sector and citizens will work together to prevent unpleasant situations,” Chrysochoides told reporters after the meeting in Athens.
Greece announces emergency heat wave measures
The minister announced four steps the government will take to prevent the worst.
First, authorities now advise everyone in Greece “to avoid any single activity that could cause a fire.” For this reason, in addition to the Fire Service, the government orders the Greek Police to assist in fire protection. Police officers will now conduct patrols to find any outbreaks of fire so that the Fire Service will be able to rush to the scene much faster and control them more quickly.
Second, the minister called on citizens to make “targeted use of water and electricity” so that the country does not experience water or power outages. Moreover, the National Health Service (ESY) has been put on high alert to address any influx of people with heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Third, further announcements will follow regarding the relief of vulnerable groups. Traditionally in Greece, public and private air-conditioned places remain open 24 hours a day during heat waves to welcome the homeless or other vulnerable people who have no opportunity to calm down.
Finally, both private and public sector employees need to be protected from extreme weather conditions, with every employer having to make sure they stay safe.
Moreover, the Civil Protection of the country is now urging all people in Greece to avoid all unnecessary travel.
Earlier Thursday, opposition leader Alexis Tsipras had urged the government to declare a national bank holiday on Monday, August 2, so that people can stay home and avoid exposure to dangerously high temperatures.
However, the government has not responded to this request yet.
Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius are expected
This is not the first heat wave the country has faced this summer; however, forecasts indicate that temperatures are expected to rise again to 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) in some parts of Greece, reminiscent of much of the 1987 deadly wave.
Earlier this week, Greece ‘s National Meteorological Service EMY released a urgent notice to raise awareness of the dangers associated with rising temperatures that Greece will face in the coming days.
From Tuesday onwards, temperatures have taken a gradual turn up that will not stop at least until next Tuesday.
This is due to the hot air masses that are traveling from North Africa to the countries of Italy and Greece and sending thermometers to the sky in both nations.
This heat wave will be at its absolute worst start today, Friday, July 30, through Tuesday, August 3rd.
Meteorologist Klearchos Marousakis, interviewed by Greek television channel OPEN, said earlier this week that the heat wave would be one of the worst Greece has ever seen.
“According to current data, this heat wave, at least in terms of its duration, will be reminiscent of the great heat wave of 1987,” Marousakis said.
However, he was quick to remind viewers of the important steps Greece and the world have taken since 1987 which means that temperatures of this magnitude are no longer likely to have such tragic results.
Greeks recall the 1987 heat wave that killed 1,300
July 20, 1987 marked the beginning of the deadliest heat wave in modern Greek history which left 1,300 people dead on its doorstep.
The heat wave was of unprecedented duration, as the entire mainland of Greece was burning for seven to eight days, with city temperatures exceeding 40 degrees. Continuous odorless days, along with high humidity, created a deadly combination.
According to newspapers at the time, temperatures did not fall below 30 degrees Celsius – even at night – during that meteorological event. Air conditioners and air coolers were also not widely used in 1987, leaving millions of Greeks at the mercy of the cruel phenomenon.
Most of the victims were elderly people. Official figures put the death toll at 1,300, with unofficial estimates putting the death toll at 1,500. The highest death toll was recorded in the Attica region, reaching 1,115 deaths.
The press at the time created a rather shocking picture with Inferno screaming headlines and God Help Us. Journalists wrote about overcrowded hospital mortgages and the transfer of dead bodies to the Army camp morgue, while funeral homes did not have enough time to prepare the dead for burial.
