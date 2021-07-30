Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan has long been a hotbed of civil unrest and instability. In 1979, at the height of the Islamic Revolution led by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, segments of the province’s large minority Arab population led a violent push for autonomy. The oil-rich province on the Iraqi border was also at the center of the first major offensive in the Iran-Iraq war during the 1980s. In 2005, a wave of bombings launched by Arab separatists rocked the provincial capital of Khuzestan. , Ahvaz. Six years later, in 2011, a Iranian government crackdown on protests inspired by the Arab uprisings resulted in the death of 15 people.

Now, with unrest once again rocking Khuzestan for the past few weeks, the province also appears to be emerging as another key point in ongoing Middle East fighting with water shortages and growing risks of climate change.

Indeed, Khuzestan is in a way a microcosm of the political challenges facing Iran and its neighbors in the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean Basin as the region faces the reality of a possible rise in temperatures before the end of this century. If the recent protests by Iranian citizens over water shortages in Khuzestan province are any measure, instability in the oil-rich, drought-prone region could be a worrying sign of problems to come – not just in Iran, but in The wider Middle East, which has so far waged a losing battle to mitigate environmental risks and adapt to climate change.

as The economist noted this week, droughts and water shortages have sparked protests from Algeria and Sudan in Iran. With only a few exceptions, most governments in the Middle East are unequipped to deal with today’s concerns arising from water mismanagement, let alone the acceleration of extreme weather that threatens the future of the entire planet. The trend is alarming because we know from recent history that the drought in Syria partially paved the way for civil war there. Over time, water shortages can lead to deeper food insecurity in the region, which in turn can cause armed conflict and population displacement.

In a rare sign of acceptance in the face of public pressure this week, Supreme Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei said he is sympathetic to demands from protesters for the government to provide solutions to the acute water shortage in Khuzestan. Khamenei’s remarks came just days later Amnesty International issued a press release claiming that eight people had been killed there by Iranian security forces, who used live ammunition to suppress the protests. Apparently, Khamenei did not mention anything shutting down the internet government in Khuzestan. Perhaps not surprisingly, Iran’s state television channel reported that authorities there arrested an Israeli spy network in connection with an apparent “conspiracy” aimed at exploiting unrest in the province to incite an uprising against the government.

Ethnically diverse, Khuzestan boasts one of the largest concentrations of ethnic Arabs in the country. Alsoshte is also an important center of agricultural production in Iran and makes up the bulk of the country’s oil and gas reserves. In recent years, a combination of environmental damage from mismanaged responses to a flood and the squeezing of oil and gas exports due to pressures imposed by US sanctions has shattered the already consumed socio-economic structure of province. Khuzestan, like much of Iran and the wider Middle East region and North Africa, is poorly governed when it comes to mitigating man-made droughts and adapting to climate change.

The water crisis in Khuzestan is a reflection of decades of the Iranian government’s occasional development policies, and is part of a pattern of people-run water shortages across Iran. According to a report published in April by Iranian climate scientists in the journal Nature, overload on inefficient irrigation systems in the agricultural sector is a major cause of the problem. Like the rest of the wider region, where 85 percent of available water resources are used to irrigate land used for food production, Iran’s security and stability are deeply intertwined with the balance between food security and water scarcity. As exiled former Iranian Deputy Environment Minister Kaveh Madani said in a recent interview, Khuzestan – like most of the rest of Iran and the vast region – is “bankrupt water”.

None of this is a secret, of course. Desertification in the Middle East and North Africa has been a permanent challenge for decades. However, despite the numerous pieces of evidence of security risks presented worldwide by a region plagued by climate-induced water insecurity, there has until recently been a marked lack of leadership among the elites of the Middle East and Africa. North in search of solutions. While the World Economic Forum calls for a “The new era of climate action diplomacy in the Middle East” AND The UAE is ready to wait Conference of the Parties to the Paris Agreement Summit in 2022, apparent summit diplomacy does not compensate for the lack of investment in basics such as unified regional mechanisms for monitoring groundwater levels as well as data sharing on water management policies and impacts of climate change.

There is only one sustainable body in the region with the stated mission to address water security challenges – the Regional Initiative for Assessing the Impacts of Climate Change on Water Resources and Socio-Economic Vulnerability in the Arab Region, or RICCAR. In 2018, a RICCAR report predicted that parts of the Arab region can see a temperature rise of 3.2 degrees Celsius by about 2050 and 5 degrees Celsius by the end of the 21st century, making entire areas uninhabitable. But that analysis is now three years old and does not take into account new findings about the effect of climate change in the region and the world, which are likely to emerge in a much-anticipated report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, is expected to be released in August.

Patchwork of weak public sector resources of meteorological and environmental research agencies in the Middle East will continue to make it difficult for bodies like RICCAR to continue. Government officials in Tehran, for example, just started to increase investment in Iranian National Institute of Oceanography and Atmospheric Science about a decade ago. Although consistent and reliable information about the weather and climate is vital for decision-making on everything from irrigating sugarcane crops in Khuzestan to mapping urban growth in Iranian cities, Iran, like many other neighboring countries, lacks the ability to integrate the type of data analysis needed into its development plans. Moreover, critics like Madani say that the Iranian government, which is run mainly by older men falling on the hard edge of the authoritarian spectrum, also lacks the will to do data collection on key climate indicators such as levels of groundwater a priority.

If leaders in Iran and the Middle East really want to get caught up in their climate problems, they will have to do more than shut down the internet and destroy local direct-fire protests. Their security and that of their countries, in fact, depends on their ability and willingness to invest more systematically in understanding and adapting to climate risks.