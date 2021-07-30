The UK is finally starting to share COVID-19 vaccines with developing countries

Shipments of millions of COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed by the UK to countries around the world this week to help fight the pandemic.

Deliveries are much needed because, while around 70% of the adult population in the UK has so far received two doses of the vaccine, in the world’s poorest countries only 1.4% of people have been vaccinated, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Some countries, including Burundi, North Korea, and Eritrea, have not yet started a vaccination program with limited access to vaccine supply and health inequalities that hinder distribution.

According to the United Kingdom Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Office, five million doses to be sent will go to COVAX, the vaccine-sharing structure set up to ensure low- and middle-income countries have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, Jamaica will receive 300,000 doses, 817,000 will go to Kenya and 600,000 will be sent to Indonesia, Says FCDO, with the remainder going to additional sites not specified in the press release that do not yet have sufficient vaccines to protect their populations. All doses divided are Oxford University / AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured in the UK.

According to the government, this shipment is the first tranche of 100 million vaccines, Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed the UK will share within the next year at the Junes G7 summit in Cornwall, with 30 million of those doses due by the end of this year.

At least 80 million of the 100 million total promised doses will go to COVAX, with the rest going directly to individual countries, the government statement added.

It comes months after the UK government first announced it would share COVID-19 surplus vaccines with Johnson first. saying they would do so in February.

While the UK had by then provided at least 100 million more doses than required to cover its population, Global Citizen and other NGOs called on the government to start distributing vaccines much sooner and in larger quantities for it. meet great global demand.

Marie Rumsby, Global Citizens UK Country Director said: “It’s great that they have started sharing the vaccines now and those nine million will make a big difference to those who get them, but we need more emergency.

We need one billion doses of vaccines shared by the G7 countries by September, and two billion by the end of the year, Rumsby added. So ninemillion is just a drop in the ocean. “

Vaccine equality activists have also criticized UK decision to oppose renunciation of intellectual property for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, is currently being discussed by the World Trade Organization (WTO). If a waiver were to be voted on by all WTO members, it would allow low- and middle-income countries to produce their own COVID-19 vaccines and increase vaccine production and supply worldwide.

Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now, which campaigns for the removal of vaccines from intellectual property, told the Guardian: We have to build domestic production in them [lower income] countries giving up intellectual property of vaccines and sharing technical knowledge. “

In response to weeks of news of the millions of doses being distributed, Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which co-chairs the COVAX structure with the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Innovation (CEPI), welcomed the news .

In a statement he said: The UK has been an unwavering supporter of COVAX since its inception and this announcement comes at a crucial time.

Global vaccine demand is far greater than supply, leaving millions of the most vulnerable vulnerable, while the highest vaccine coverage worldwide is one of our best shields against new variants, Berkley added. In this pandemic no one is safe until everyone is safe.

You can join the Global Citizen Live campaign to tackle poverty and protect the planet by taking action here and become part of a movement driven by citizens around the world who are taking action together with governments, corporations and philanthropists to make changes.