Earth Vital Sign Measurement Study Warns of Climate Change Points | Smart news





In 2019, a coalition of 11,000 scientists declared a global climate emergency along with a paper detailing the disturbing trends of the past 40 years in all that the authors call vital signs of the planet. These vital signs are intended to capture the health of the Earth and include metrics such as greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, the amount of heat absorbed by the oceans, the mass of ice, and deforestation. Now, the coalition of scientists signing the climate emergency declaration has grown to 14,000 signatures, and researchers have released a new study on the health of our planet that suggests many of Earth’s core systems are approaching or blowing up dangerous turning points. , reports Katharine Gammon for custody. The study, published in the journal Bioscience this week, found that the planet set new and disturbing records in 16 of the 31 vital signs followed by its authors in the last two years. The authors write these trends “largely reflect the consequences of a tireless” business “approach as usual” to climate change policy. “ Writing in Conversation, the main authors of the study note that “the increase in climate disasters since 2019” has been “particularly worrying”. As an example, the authors cite torrential floods in Southern Kalimantan Province of Indonesia, record the heat waves in southwest of the United States, extraordinary storms in India AND Mega fires 2019-2020 in Australia. But in recent months a host of new disasters produced by extreme weather have introduced themselves into the public consciousness. Promoting the increased prevalence of these extreme weather events are the greenhouse gases that are at the root of our rapidly warming planet, Brandon Specktor reports Direct science. The report finds that the concentrations of the three most important greenhouse gases – carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide – are at historically high levels and that emissions of those gases have also continued to rise, setting a new record each year. In one declaration, lead author of the study, ecologist William Ripple of Oregon State University, says that “there is increasing evidence that we are approaching or have already gone beyond points related to important parts of the Earth system, including coral reefs with warm water, Amazon rainforests and ice sheets of West Antarctica and Greenland. ” Some bright spots identified by the study include record increases in solar and wind energy, as well as institutions that invest money from the fossil fuel industry, for Direct science. The study authors recommend a tripartite approach to tackling climate emergency in immediate terms that includes a globally implemented carbon price, a gradual and final ban on fossil fuels and the creation of environmental reserves to protect and restore natural carbon sinks, and biodiversity. “We must stop treating climate emergency as a separate issue – global warming is not the only symptom of our stressed Earth system,” Ripple said in a statement. declaration. “Policies to combat the climate crisis or any other symptom must address their root cause: the human overuse of the planet.” Ripple adds that these new climate policies should be included in COVID-19 recovery plans whenever possible.

