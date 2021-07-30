Kenya suspends personal meetings to curb COVID-19 spread





NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s health minister said on Friday that the government had suspended all private meetings and public meetings in an attempt to contain COVID-19, the spread of which he now attributes to the more contagious Delta variant. Photo Photo: Kenya Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe receives first batch of AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccines under COVAX coronavirus (COVID-19) scheme at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya 3 March 2021. REUTER Mutahi Kagwe said in a televised speech that the government had asked public and private sector employers to allow their workers to work from home, unless they are classified as essential services. All public gatherings and personal meetings of any kind have been suspended throughout the country. In this regard, the entire government, including intergovernmental meetings and conferences, should henceforth be transformed into either virtual or postponed to the next 30 days, he said. Kagwe singled out politicians for holding meetings that turned out to be super spreading events. We want to be part of the solution. We are urging those in politics to be part of the solution instead of creating epicenters of disease spread, he said. It makes no sense to call all these gatherings, and then we follow with all these deaths. Waves of COVID-19 infections this year have forced Kenya to re-impose strict partial blockade measures. As of Thursday, Kenya had registered 200,109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,910 deaths, health ministry data showed. It had vaccinated 1.7 million people, of whom 647,393, or 2.37% of adults, were fully vaccinated. Kenya has expected to start receiving more vaccines next week, including 700,000 AstraZeneca shots from Britain, Greece and Latvia. The health ministry has said it will receive another 1.76 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, starting two weeks from now, once storage facilities have been set up to treat them. Reporting by George Obulutsa; Edited by Alison Williams, William Maclean and Timothy Heritage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-kenya/update-2-kenya-suspends-in-person-meetings-to-curb-covid-19-spread-idUSL1N2P60TE The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

