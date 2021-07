Hungarian election panel clears LGBT referendum questions

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s National Election Commission (NEC) on Friday approved a list of governments asking questions about LGBT issues it wants to decide in a referendum as part of what Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called an ideological war with the European Union. Orban, a nationalist who has been in power since 2010, proposed a referendum on the ruling party’s legislation restricting schools that teach homosexuality and transgender issues, adding to a cultural war with the EU. A NEC spokesman confirmed that the panel had approved the governments’ questions. Faced with tough elections next year, Orban has increasingly sought to promote social policies that he says defend traditional Christian values ​​against Western liberalism. The European Commission has launched legal action against the Orbans government over the new law, which came into force this month, saying it is discriminatory and violates European values ​​of individual tolerance and freedom. Orban aims to hold a referendum by early 2022 ahead of parliamentary elections, where six opposition parties will unite against him for the first time. Another set of questions over the referendum on key government policies put forward by Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, who is running with other opposition candidates to become Orbans challenger next year, was not on the NECs agenda. Friday. ANKSTI Hungarians will be asked if they support holding sex orientation workshops in schools without parental consent and if they believe gender reassignment procedures should be promoted to children. They will also be asked if content that may affect sexual orientation should be shown to children without any restrictions, and if gender reassignment procedures should be made available to children. The changes, which have caused anxiety in the LGBT community, ban the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender reassignment in schools, ostensibly as a measure to prevent child abuse. Several civil rights groups have criticized Orbans reforms, and a global poll last month by the polling organization Ipsos found that 46% of Hungarians support same-sex marriage. Orban owes some of his electoral successes a tough line on immigration. As that issue has shifted away from the political agenda, his focus has shifted to gender and sexual issues. A June poll by researcher Zavecz Research put public support for the ruling Orbans Fidesz party at 37% of all voters, while the joint opposition party list had 39% support. Another June poll by Median put support for Fidesz at 39% compared to 33% for opposition parties. Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves; Edited by Edmund Blair

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/hungary-lgbt-referendum/update-1-hungarian-election-panel-clears-questions-of-lgbt-referendum-idUSL8N2P63NP The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos