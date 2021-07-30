What is R-Value? Why this number COVID-19 has attracted everyone’s attention

A rising R-Value has renewed fears that a third wave of Coronavirus may be imminent.

New Delhi:

India reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in three weeks on Friday. Although the rise of new cases is largely limited in some states, it has revived fears that a third wave may be imminent. Authorities attributed the continued increase in coronavirus cases to an increase in the value of R0 (R-nothing). Epidemiologists use this number to understand the movement of a virus in a geographical area over a specific period. Knowing R-Value is an essential first step in curbing the spread of any virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, this value has emerged from academic journals and has found a place in public discourse by politicians, health experts, and even the general public. But what is this number that has so many people interested and scared?

What is the value R?

Also known as R0-Value, R Factor or number, is the effective reproductive number of a virus. This is – the number of people to whom an infected person will pass the virus. For example: If measles – a highly contagious infectious disease – has an R number of 10 in immunocompromised populations, it means that each infected person will spread the virus to 10 others, on average, who will then infect 10 more etc.

During the second wave, when the spread of COVID-19 was rampant across India, scientists had estimated that the total R value in the country would be 1.37 from March 9 – April 21. It fell to 1.18 between April 24 and May 1 and further to 1.1 between April 29 and May 7.

On Friday, India reported 44,230 new cases. It was the highest case recorded in three weeks. The states that contribute to most of the national affairs issues are Kerala, Karnataka and the states in the Northeast.

With an R value of 1.11, Kerala has reported over 22,000 cases in the last three days, accounting for more than 37 percent of the country’s active cases, government sources say. Karnataka also reported a steep 34 per cent increase in fresh Covid cases between Wednesday and Thursday. Similarly, many parts of the Northeast are reporting a positivity rate of more than 5 percent, some even over 10 percent.

Why is R-Value of More Than One Dangerous?

Because it shows that every infected person is spreading the virus to more than one person, resulting in a steady increase in viral cases. Authorities around the world are trying to bring the value of R to less than one to control the movement of a virus and eventually stop the outbreak.

How it is calculated?

It is difficult to capture the moment when a person catches the infection. Almost always, infections are detected late. So scientists work backwards to gather data about the spread of a virus such as the number of people who die, are admitted to hospital or test positive for the virus over time. This data is used to assess how easily the virus is spreading.

Initially, R-Value was used to understand whether or not a population is growing within geography. Scientists later adopted the same method to recognize viral spread.

How accurate is that?

Some scientists have argued against relying solely on R-Value to decide when to place restrictions, saying R-Values ​​are only an indicator of spread and there is a time lag. The virus can move at a faster rate than this model suggests.

There are two other ways, they say, which should be considered besides Value R. One is the severity of the infection and the other is the number of cases. Together, they can give the clearest picture of the explosion so that the authorities can decide when to act.