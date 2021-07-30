Efforts made to conduct NEXT for medical students in the first half of 2023; mock likely in 2022





Efforts are underway to ensure the National Exit Test (NExT) is completed in the first half of 2023 and an imitation is also planned next year to test the procedure and remove anxiety among medical students, he said. on Friday the Union Ministry of Health. . This was informed by officials of the National Medical Commission (NMC) at a review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, she said. Important issues of medical education were discussed at the meeting, she said. The National Exit Test (NExT) will be a common entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses and for obtaining a practice license.

It would also act as a screening test for foreign medical graduates. “As assessed by NMC officials at the meeting, efforts are being made to ensure that the National Exit Test (NExT) will be conducted in the first half of 2023 according to the roadmap. “To test the procedure and remove anxiety among medical students, an imitation is also being planned and will be carried out in 2022,” the statement said. It was discussed that the NExT scores (steps 1 and 2) would then be used to qualify for the final MBBS, to obtain a license to practice modern medicine in India, and for merit-based allocation of PG sites to broad specialties. During the review meeting, ways to make the NExT a world-class standard examination were also discussed and debated, the statement said. “The importance of the NExt exam lies in the fact that it will be the same for everyone, whether trained in India or any part of the world and thus will solve the problem of foreign medical graduates (FMG) / mutual recognition,” the ministry said. Addressing the meeting, Mandaviya stressed that the Government of India is committed to establishing quality medical education, as well as transparent examination infrastructure and health services, and is constantly working with all stakeholders to achieve this goal, the statement added. . The NMC was established by a Parliament Act known as the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 which entered into force on September 25, 2020 with the aim of improving access to quality and affordable medical education by providing appropriate and quality professionals high medical and provide equal and universal health care. The broad functions of the NMC include setting policies to maintain high and high quality standards in medical education and establishing the necessary regulations, establishing policies for regulating medical institutions, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/efforts-underway-to-conduct-next-for-medical-students-in-2023-first-half-mock-run-likely-in-2022/articleshow/84890751.cms

