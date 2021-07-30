South West London Legal Charity Calls for Awareness on World Anti-Trafficking Day

A legal charity in south-west London is raising awareness about human trafficking in the UK, as it provides support for survivors.

Lawyers and case workers on the Asylum and Immigration Team at South West London Legal Centers (SWLLC) help clients who have experienced trafficking to secure their UK status.

Today is World Anti-Trafficking Day 2021, which the charity describes as a reminder at the time that there are many in our society who desperately need a lifeline.

Trafficking in Human Beings is a criminal offense defined by the UN as the recruitment, transportation, transfer, housing or taking of persons with inappropriate means for an improper purpose including forced labor or sexual exploitation.

Rajiv Bera, 35, is a senior affairs officer on the SWLLC Immigration Team.

They specialize in helping LGBTQI + people with their asylum claims to stay in the UK, some of whom have experienced trafficking.

Bera recalled a case in which a client experienced sexual and labor exploitation in the UK but was criminalized rather than relied upon.

They said: What stood out were the very clear indicators of trafficking that were not chosen by the police, his criminal defense lawyer who advised him to plead guilty, or the judge involved in the sentence.

“I felt such rage and anger at the unfairness of the clients’ circumstances and how little recourse they received for what they had experienced.

Rajitha Kumar, 43, a lawyer on the immigration and asylum team has represented victims of trafficking for more than seven years.

Half of the burden of her cases are unaccompanied children, who may have been trafficked for drug smuggling, domestic servitude and sexual exploitation.

Kumar highlighted the level of distress experienced by the children she supports, one of whom was unable to communicate verbally with him about his case for several months after being sold in the servitude of the home at a young age outside the UK.

She said: This was one of the most horrific cases I have ever encountered, but we were eventually able to assist this client in psychological counseling and he started going to college and started rebuilding his life.

Kumar also advises more than ten adult clients who are currently in the National Referral Mechanism, the UK framework for assessing alleged victims of trafficking and securing their status in the UK.

She added: The Ministry of Interior conducts more rigorous interviews with victims of trafficking due to a sense of distrust that this could have happened to them.

She believes officers need to be trained in sensitive ways to interview clients and give them an opportunity to express themselves.

Recent statistics published by the Home Office on the National Referral Mechanism show that there were 2,945 referrals of potential victims to the UK in the first quarter of 2021, 45% of whom claimed exploitation as children.

Dr Ruth van Dyke is a visitor to the Bakhita Center for Slavery, Exploitation and Abuse Research at St Marys University, Twickenham.

Her work has focused on police competencies in tackling trafficking.

According to van Dyke, there has been a positive shift within some police services, with an increasing number of forces treating trafficking as a priority and deploying specialized units to deal with it.

However, she said: There are some forces that do not want to turn the rock to find it because it is actually quite resource intensive and time consuming, and not necessarily something of interest to local people.

We all seek to have a good life for ourselves and our family. A life that is not just about survival.

She also believes that policies to support victims and survivors should go beyond rescue and recovery, to include long-term assistance with education and welfare.

SWLLC lawyers are experienced in helping survivors stay in the UK so they can rebuild their lives.

At age 15 Maryam * was forced to work as a dancing girl in Pakistan before being sold into an abusive marriage at age 18.

After suffering abuse for 17 years, she fled to the UK with her children and was initially denied asylum, before the SWLLC helped her appeal and she won her case.

She said: “I finally have an opportunity to rebuild my life in the UK and also to provide my children with stability that they have not had for many years.

“They can now fully focus on their education and I myself intend to go to college and learn English in order to start making a positive contribution to the society that has given me this opportunity.

The Modern Slavery Helpline from invisible charity is completely independent and confidential. Free call to call 08000 121 700.

* Name has been changed