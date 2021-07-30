DGCA extends ban on international flights until 31 August | Latest India News

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday further extended the ban on international flights until August 31 due to the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19). Earlier, the DGCA suspended international flights until July 31 but extended it to Friday.

However, the DGCA noted that scheduled international flights may be permitted on routes selected by the competent authority for an “on a case-by-case basis” in its circular. International passenger flights were suspended in India from March 23 last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

International cargo flights were allowed to operate although the ban was extended to international commercial flights. Special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral air bubble agreements with selected nations from July 2020.

India has air bubble packages with 24 countries including the US, UK, UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France.

Aviation companies continue to face losses as Covid-19 continues to disrupt the revival of the aviation industry as well as the travel and tourism industry as cases continue to rise in some parts of the world despite the US, UK and some nations in the European Union (EU) vaccinates its citizens at a faster rate.

Progressive infections among people who have been fully vaccinated continue to affect full-scale reopening plans as governments across the planet try to curb the spread of Covid-19. In India, domestic flights are allowed to operate with a limited place at work. Indian domestic air carriers can operate, but with 65% of the passengers they carried to transport during pre-Covid times. Domestic passenger traffic also saw a drop of about 53% during the April-June period when India was battling the second wave of Covid-19.