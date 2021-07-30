Drink alcohol in the safety of your own home and do not go to Fritz parties





Residents of Cape Town Western Cape have been called upon to consume alcohol responsibly as we spend the last weekend of the month. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called on citizens in the province to drink responsibly now that the alcohol ban has been lifted. The end of the month and the complete ban on the purchase and transport of alcohol has been eased. I want to appeal to citizens: please consume alcohol responsibly. Please observe and respect the provisions relating to alcohol in the Disaster Management Act. We have seen a peak of cases and cannot allow our hospital beds to be occupied by patients presenting to trauma units with alcohol-related injuries. On Thursday, the provincial health chief, Dr. Keith Cloete, said that during the level 2 blockade, there were no restrictions on alcohol sales and the trauma cases that occurred continued with the weekend peaks and the beginning / end of the month. Alarm level 3 introduced some restrictions on alcohol sales and saw a declining trend of trauma presentations. Alarm level 4 and a complete ban on alcohol sales saw significant declines in trauma presentations from an already reduced initial base, Cloete said. The latest change to regulated level 3 allows for the partial availability of alcohol sales. This coincides with the end-of-year weekend, which, under normal circumstances, tends to see an increase in trauma presentations. As the Western Cape is currently entering the peak of the third wave of Covid-19, the consequences of this could cause a significant strain on an already threatened health platform. Fritz added that he and the provincial police commissioner remain in contact and he assures that additional police will be deployed to monitor compliance and ensure citizens comply with regulations. I have also engaged the Western Cape Beverage Authority and the Compliance and Enforcement Units will conduct a number of operations this weekend. Fritz concluded: I therefore urge communities to work with us. Please adhere to the curfew. If you do not, you will be arrested and spent the night in jail. Please consume alcohol responsibly. Consume alcohol in the safety of your home; do not go to parties and other places where there are large numbers of people. And please do not consume excessive amounts of alcohol. Enforcement agencies have been deployed and are on the ground, but I would very much prefer them not to have to arrest anyone, Fritz said. Anyone who witnesses any criminal activity, or who has any other information that would assist SAPS in arrests, is encouraged to call the SAPS Command Center on 021 466 0011. Kepi ​​Argus

