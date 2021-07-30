International
Next Ontario venue to feature water parks and adventure, remodeled concert venue
The new Ontario site will include an indoor water park and spa, a refurbished concert venue and an “adventurous park,” the province announced Friday.
She said the more iconic features and green space of the site will be preserved.
Three companies were selected for the redevelopment, including the Austrian company Therme which specializes in water parks and spas, as well as the outdoor recreation firm Quebec corcro. The third company, Live Nation, already operates existing music venues in the country.
The trio “will help deliver an exciting, inclusive and family-friendly experience that will play a key role in the province’s post-pandemic recovery, both as a tourist destination and as a display of Ontario’s strong cultural identity.” said the province in a release news.
Specific designs and plans for each of the devices are still being finalized and will depend on a series of future public evaluations and consultations.
However, some details of the much-anticipated redevelopment were shared at a morning news conference involving Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Chief R. Stacey Laforme of Mississippi First Nation of Credit.
“As we mark the 50th anniversary of Ontario Place this year, there is no better time to bring back this iconic destination,” Ford said in the announcement. Ontario Place first opened in 1972, but closed in 2012 after years of declining turnout.
Still, the province said it would preserve many of Ontario Place’s “key heritage and recreational features,” including the Cinesphere, the podium complex, the marina, Trillium Park and the William G. Davis Trail.
The government said it is committed to working with the Ontario Science Center to have tourism and science-related educational programs in the Cinesphere and pods.
Up to 5 million visitors are expected each year
Therme will build an “all-season destination offering something for all ages, including swimming pools, water slides, botanical spaces to relax, as well as sports performances and recovery services” for the launch.
Details about the costs for visitors are still being finalized, a representative from Therme told a morning news conference. Officials expect admission to be free for children under three, while the price for individual adults will be around $ 40.
There will also be approximately eight hectares of “free, publicly accessible” collection space, park land and gardens on the part of the property rented by Therme, the province said.
The new adventure park will include about a dozen “air courses” with opportunities for visitors of all ages.
Meanwhile, the renovated Budweiser Stage indoor / outdoor amphitheater will accommodate up to 20,000 people in summer and nearly 9,000 in winter.
The province said it eventually expects the reopened Ontario Place to welcome up to five million visitors a year. The resettlement will involve up to $ 500 million in private sector investment, the province said, and could create up to 3,600 new jobs in the City of Toronto although no details were given as to what those jobs might be.
Still a long way to go
At the conference, officials could not say how much capital investment from the province would be required for the redevelopment. The province says many more steps need to be completed before construction of the new equipment can begin diligently, including a major overhaul of the area and overhaul of existing infrastructure, which has not seen any updates in more than 20 years.
In terms of timing, a comprehensive environmental assessment is scheduled to begin in November, while the modernization of existing infrastructure is expected to begin in December.
LOOK | A brief history of Ontario Place:
The province will then have to undertake an environmental and heritage review process that includes several rounds of further public consultation, which will begin this autumn and is likely to extend until 2023, officials said.
Construction of the planned equipment is scheduled to begin in 2024, with completion sometime in or before 2030, they added.
The public will be able to continue entering Trillium Park and the William G. Davis Trail throughout the redevelopment process, officials said. They could not say for sure whether Cinesphere, which was operating as a cinema before the COVID-19 pandemic, would remain open.
A request for proposals came out in 2019 and the winning bids were received from more than 30 submissions, according to the province. He said he decided to work with a mix of companies as no credible proposals were submitted, across the country.
The province will lease the land, provincial officials said, given strong opposition to any sale of provincial-owned land.
During public development consultations, the province repeatedly heard that it should give priority to public access to the coast and the preservation of heritage elements, officials said. There was strong opposition to any sale of provincial-owned land, as well as the construction of condominiums and a casino, officials added.
