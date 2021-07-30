Ethiopia: The UN is running out of food in the Tigray region as 400,000 people face starvation





The agency confirmed that no food trucks have been allowed to enter the region for two weeks.

They told CNN in a statement that 100 trucks had to arrive every day in order to address “the great humanitarian needs in the region”, and that the shortage had left “400,000 people on the brink of starvation”.

The situation comes a week after forces from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region stepped up attacks in the neighboring Afar region, a move which marked an extension of an eight-month conflict in a previously untouched area.

David Beasley, WFP chief executive, initially warned earlier this week that 170 trucks full of food and supplies for Tigray had been stranded in Afar and had been stopped from leaving. “These trucks should be allowed to move NOW. People are starving to death,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Last week, the UN Under-Secretary-General’s spokesman said the roads between Afar and Tigray through the town of Semera “remain blocked for security reasons”, preventing the entry of humanitarian personnel, food stocks, fuel and other humanitarian goods. Thousands of people have died in the Tigray conflict so far, with about 2 million people forced to flee their homes and more than 5 million relying on emergency food aid. And the situation is getting worse as the fighting continues. UNICEF estimated on Friday that more than 100,000 children in Tigray could suffer from severe, life-threatening acute malnutrition over the next year, a tenfold increase compared to the average annual figure. “Our worst fears about the health and well-being of children in that conflict region of Northern Ethiopia are being confirmed,” said UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado, adding that the aid organization did the calculations after reaching the previously Tigray areas. inaccessible due to uncertainty. “This malnutrition crisis is occurring between systematic damage to food, health, food, water and sanitation and the services on which children and their families depend for their survival,” Mercado said. “Reversing the catastrophe of nutrition, health, water and food security requires a massive scale of humanitarian aid.” A communication disruption in the region has made it difficult to determine the situation in Tigray and its capital Mekelle in recent months. But CNN reported earlier this month that food shortages at Mekelle were numerous, and most homes did not have access to running water. The Tigray conflict has been raging since November, when fighting broke out between the ruling Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian military. CNN has previously reported how Eritrean troops have killed, raped and blocked humanitarian aid to hungry populations, more than a month after the country’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader vowed to the international community that they would leave.

