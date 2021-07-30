Esther Dingley: remains found in Pyrenees missing British | UK News

Tributes were paid to British climber Esther Dingley after human remains in the Pyrenees were confirmed as hers.

Dingley, 37, had been walking alone in the mountains near the border between Spain and France and was last seen on November 22nd.

The Dingleys family had initially hoped the experienced hiker would find him alive, but the initial search was halted due to bad weather and subsequent searches found no trace of her.

The results of DNA testing performed on a skull, which was discovered by a mountain runner last week near the place where the personal trainer disappeared, confirmed on Friday that Dingley had died. In a statement, her family said the news was devastating beyond words.

Her partner, Daniel Colegate, and her mother, Ria Bryant, said: “We are disappointed to report that we have received DNA confirmation that one of the bones found last week belongs to Esther.

We all knew for many months that the chance we would have to hug our beloved Esther again, to feel her warm hand on ours, to see her beautiful smile and to see the room light up again as much the time she arrived was small, but with this confirmation that little hope has now faded. It is destructive beyond words.

At this stage, with only a single bone found and without any signs of equipment or clothing in the nearby area (which has been closely monitored again for several days), the details of what happened and where they remain remain unknown.

Search and rescue teams intend to continue their search on foot and by drone, especially trying to find some signs of Esthers equipment to understand how this tragedy happened.

They expressed gratitude to police teams in France and Spain, the British consulate and the LBT Global charity, which provides support for overseas crises. Its chief executive, Matthew Searle, said: “This is the tragic end we all fear.

This is devastating news for Esther’s lovers, I have never before seen such incredible determination as Daniel showed in his relentless physical search of the mountains.

Colegate previously described Dingley, a former junior driver for the UK, as the best person I have ever met, adding that she was kind, generous, compassionate, intelligent and creative.

“We can never complete a hike without her pockets piled with rubbish, she will not pass a stranger without smiling and every decision Esther makes is governed by a strong moral code,” he said in a statement shortly after the disappearance. its.

The couple, who met at Oxford University and lived in Durham County before traveling in 2014, wrote a celebrity travel blog and five short children’s books inspired by their dog Leela and her six puppies, who rescued while in southern Spain.

Prior to her disappearance, Dingley had left in a van for a month on solo walking while Colegate, her partner of almost 19 years, stayed in Gers in southwestern France, staying at a farmhouse.

Her last communication was a selfie she took of herself at the Pic de Sauvegarde summit, sent to Colegate on November 22nd.

Colegate previously said he believed she could have been taken against her will because she was a knowledgeable climber who was well-prepared and would not deliberately put others in danger by failing to control. He also said he thought if Dingley was injured she, or her equipment, would have been found by search teams.

Hundreds of condolences have been posted online by friends, family and couples adventure followers. One reads: Shocking, I know I do not know any of you, but your travels have known [sic] has been incredible, to read and see. Such a sad ending for all.