Top 10 world news: US brings first flight of Afghan translators, proposal to change F1 visa rules and more, News World

‘An Important Moment’: The first flight of Afghan translators arrives in the US

According to Joe Biden, the first US military flight with Afghan translators working to help the US has landed in the United States, marking an “important moment”.

US bill seeks to end post-study stay, Indian students may be affected

Republicans have introduced a bill to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act. This aims to eliminate a provision that allows foreign students with F1 visas to stay in the United States upon completion of their studies.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog receives third dose of Pfizer vaccine, seeks stimulants for people over 60

President Isaac Herzog takes the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, launching a campaign to give boosting doses to people over 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Biden tells states to offer $ 100 vaccine incentives when cases increase

In an effort to encourage Americans to fully vaccinate against the deadly Coronavirus, U.S. President Joe Biden has urged states to offer $ 100 as vaccination incentives.

China struggles with Covid’s biggest explosion in months as Delta revival continues

COVID-19 is suffering its worst explosion in months as a Delta variant triggers the explosion in China. 64 new cases have been reported.

Greece sends police to tourist hotspots as COVID-19 explodes

Amid an escalation of Coronavirus cases, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) marked the Aegean island of the country “dark red”, after which Greek authorities sent police to the holiday islands.

‘Everything is fine,’ says Moscow after the space station was thrown off course by the Nauka module

A day after Russia’s newly anchored new research module Nauka took the International Space Station out of control, Russia said everything was fine on Friday.

Nicholas founder Trevor Milton released $ 100 million bail after arrest of fraud

After he pleaded not guilty to the charges that he defrauded and lied to investors about the manufacturer of electric and hydrogen trucks, Trevor Milton, the founder and former CEO of Nikola, was released on $ 100 million bail.

Suu Kyi Trial, Raids & More: How Burma Has Changed Six Months After Military Coup

Since the February 1 coup, more than 900 people have been killed and thousands arrested in the violent suppression of mass protests against junta rule. Here’s a look back at Myanmar in the last six months.

The study says the risk of vaccine-resistant variants is higher when inoculated more

According to new research, removing social restrictions such as wearing masks and social distancing even when most people are vaccinated greatly increases the likelihood of mutations in vaccine-resistant COVID-19 viruses.