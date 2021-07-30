Vaccination information for international students – UB Now: News and views for UB faculty and staff





Question and answer By JAY REY UB is ready to welcome its large population of international students back to campus as soon as August 1st, as they begin to settle before the fall semester. This includes about 1,500 newcomers who have been admitted to university for this fall or fall 2020 but were unable to travel here due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their return to waiting, however, has generated many questions among international students who may or may not have been vaccinated in their home country and wondering what this means for them upon arrival at UB. International students can find additional information about the fall semester here. UBNow addresses some of the most frequently asked questions. I received an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine in my home country. Do I have to be vaccinated again when I come to UB? Jo. Students vaccinated in their home country do not need to be revaccinated in the US as long as they have completed the series for one of three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for urgent use by the Food and Drug Administration: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Students who are fully vaccinated with a vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization also do not need to be re-vaccinated. What if my vaccination test is not written in English? Vaccination documents must be submitted to the UB in their original, official format along with a copy translated into English. I was not able to be vaccinated in my country. Can I get vaccinated when I get to UB? Yes. The vaccine series can be completed in the US What should I do if I only get the first dose of an FDA approved vaccine before arriving in the US? Make sure you know how long you should wait before taking the second dose. After the waiting period between doses expires, make adjustments to get the second dose. Make sure you get vaccination information from your first dose when you go for the second. Will UB provide a vaccination clinic? During August, students can use the Department of Health immunization site at Harriman Hall on the South Campus. Students can book one appointment on the state website – the clinic will be listed as the University at Buffalo South Campus – but walks are also accepted. Students can also schedule an appointment at local retail pharmacies. UB is finalizing a partnership with retail pharmacies to provide ongoing vaccination clinics on the North, South and Center campuses. More details will be announced soon. Have I received a COVID-19 vaccine in my country that is not authorized by either the FDA or the WHO? What do I do In that case, students will need to be vaccinated again, this time with an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine. Students must wait at least 28 days after their last dose of unauthorized vaccine before starting a new batch of authorized vaccine. What if I got a first dose of a WHO-authorized vaccine in my country but was not able to get a second dose before I went to the UB? If a student while in their country were to receive a first dose of a WHO-authorized vaccine – but not the FDA – they would also need to start the series with an FDA-approved vaccine upon arrival. Again, students must wait at least 28 days after their final dose before resuming an FDA-approved series. What are the vaccination requirements to move to halls and apartments owned by universities and operated? Only fully vaccinated students can move into university-owned and operated dormitories and apartment apartments. Students with approved exemptions will also be allowed to move. International students who have not had access, have been vaccinated only in part due to limited access, or who have received the non-FDA, non-WHO vaccine will be required to complete and submit a form proving their status and intent to was vaccinated upon arrival. Once the form is completed and submitted to Campus Living, the student will be allowed to move into campus accommodation. More information on housing at UB can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.buffalo.edu/ubnow/stories/2021/07/qa-vax-info-international-students.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

