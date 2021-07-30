



The team that makes up Gazprom’s latest Football’s International Child Friendship program has been hard at work learning what it takes to become a mobile journalist.

Football for Friendship: The New Euro 2020 Bureau launched operations last month alongside the UEFA EURO 2020 Championship. The program aims to nurture thriving young journalists from countries hosting the championship.

The tournament gave a group of young journalists, girls and boys, including children with disabilities, the opportunity to cover the events of the program at the International Press Center for Children. The team of young journalists included 11 participants from Scotland, who participated in the program from June 11 to July 11. Ella Nisbet me Leila Spence By learning invaluable skills, the young group has embraced new challenges and recognized the most important factors in reporting as a journalist. Training at the Football Friendship Program Nine Values ​​School, group classes focus on current trends in sports journalism and, most recently, mobile journalism skills. While a sports journalist learning how to use the benefits of mobile journalism is extremely useful when reporting on a sporting event. England Roman Khoroshaev Match Day Keeping a news constantly updated and reporting live is becoming increasingly sought after in media across the globe. Mobile journalism has made it easier to broadcast live from an event, whether through live video, live tweets or live interviews, the opportunities to connect with your audience instantly are numerous. In the current climate, reporting via smartphones has become essential for many. The Covid-19 pandemic has only further highlighted the need for increased training in this area as more journalists adapt to a purely digital age. Maura O’Sullivan in the UEFA Euro 2020 final The International Children’s Football for Friendship Social Program was established by Gazprom in 2013 and aims to popularize universal values ​​among young people through football. While covering the Euro 2020 matches, this year’s Young Journalists learned many helpful tips. Here they list some of the details of mobile journalism they have discovered through the program: Alex Watson (12 years old) Voice Memos is a very useful application that I have used. You can use it to record yourself talking. It uses almost as much memory as a video application, as it only records your voice. I used it to record how I felt when I entered the stadium and to record the responses given by the people I interviewed. Then I could listen to them later when I was writing the article. Another good thing about Voice Memos is that it is faster and more efficient than writing. That said, it was more or less impossible to record anything during the match itself due to the sheer volume of the noise. Ella Nisbet (12 years old) When you are in the stadium trying to make a video report it can be hard to hear yourself talking. My life revenge makes it easier to hear yourself on camera and block out all the loud cheers in the background. How it works is that you put the headphones on your phone and put them on to report your match journalism; we tested it before the match to see the noise level change and you can hear yourself more clearly a surprising amount. You can also make your voice even louder and clearer by holding the headset microphone near your mouth when you speak. Logan Craig Clean your lenses. Most people do not and then ask why their video is not clear. Follow the basic rules of news photography: wide, medium, narrow. Shoot the movement, do not move the camera. And zoom in with your feet. Leon Kirton (15 years old) I used my smartphone to take small video clips on my trip to the match and how adventurous my day was. I put all my clips on TikTok, edited them all together and then added an extra sound which creates a more professional look of the video. I also used another person to watch my video getting off the train to get a different perspective of my journey. Another way to use my smartphone was to use portrait and landscape in camera mode to get a variety of different angles. I recorded my day in my notes app, in order to remember the day and thus write a diary to end my day off. The Scottish participants who completed the training program were: Ivan Artamonov (10 years old) Charlie Craig (10 years old) Logan Craig (14 years old) Leyla Altigul (12 years old) Daniel Fescenko (12 years old) Jamie Bradley (11 years old) Callum Savage (13 years old) Reece Mackie (13 years old) Caiden Mclaren (13 years old) Sylwia Bonkowska (9 years old) Efosa Sule (13 years old) The winner for the best Scottish journalist will be announced soon. They will continue to cover the upcoming Championship Awareness Ceremony, in August, and will be part of the ceremony for the best goal to be presented to Patrick Schick of the Czech Republic team. This article was produced in partnership with Gazprom’s Football for Friendship.

