Passenger numbers returning to Capital Region International Airport





LANSING, Mich. The number of passengers flying from Capital Region International Airport dropped by 75 percent last year, but they are slowly withdrawing. In June 2019, months before the pandemic started, 13,451 passengers flew from the airport. The numbers dropped after the pandemic started, but in June last year had risen back to 1,616. Fast forward to June this year and 8,878 flew from Lansing, still lower than it was in 2019 but five times higher than last year. Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Walking to the airport It’s a slow progression. We continue to see another 10 percent increase in passenger numbers every month. “Every month we continue to see an increase in the number of seats available in an airline market,” said Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority. They were excited about this increase. “We want to get people back on the road.” Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Flight schedule Thursday was Bruce Clarks flying for the first time since the pandemic began. He was heading to Charleston, South Carolina, to pick up a friend and said he was excited to be traveling again. Just getting in touch with people we haven’t seen in a long time. You know everyone has been locked in and just removing that stress from our shoulders again, Clark said. Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Fly with Lansing Cam Karber flew back to Lansing on Thursday morning from South Carolina. She said she was very scared the first time she flew during the pandemic, but is now more comfortable. I think maybe it’s okay to travel if you know what you’re doing and try to stay away from as many people as possible. And stay safe, you know. Wear your mask. “Stay six meters away,” Karber said. Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Capital Region International Airport Last year the airport received a $ 10 million federal grant which helped ensure there were no service interruptions. They recently received another $ 2.7 million in federal money, which will go towards operations, cleaning and guard services. Want to see more local news? Visit FOX47News website . Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for newsletters by email in your inbox. Choose from these options: Home News, Severe Weather, School Closures, Daily Titles, and Daily Forecasts. Follow us on Twitter We like it on facebook

