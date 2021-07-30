Egyptian court sentences 24 members of the Muslim Brotherhood to death Muslim Brotherhood News





Eight of the 24 defendants were tried in absentia on specific cases involving the killing of police officers.

An Egyptian court has sentenced 24 members of the Muslim Brotherhood to death for killing police officers in two separate cases, a judicial source said. The state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said the Damanhour Criminal Court on Thursday ordered the death sentence of 16 Muslim Brotherhood-linked defendants, including Mohamed Sweidan, a regional leader of the organization, for their involvement in the bombing of a police bus in Rashid City. to Governor Beheira in 2015. The report added that the blast killed three police officers and injured 39 others. The same court also handed down the death sentence to eight members of the Muslim Brotherhood who were charged with the murder of a police officer in December 2014 in the town of Ad Dilinjat in Beheira. The case was dropped for three of the defendants due to their deaths. Eight of the 24 defendants were tried in absentia. Al-Ahram did not specify whether the decisions are final or can be appealed. However, the Shehab Organization for Human Rights, based outside Egypt, said the decisions are final as they were issued by an emergency court. The death penalty for civilian prisoners in Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world, is carried out by hanging. There are no exact figures for the death sentences handed down in Egypt this year other than the 10 figures given in April and those backed up against 12 Muslim Brotherhood leaders over the 2013 Rabaa distribution issue. In February 2019, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi defended the death penalty at a summit between Arab and European states. Following the overthrow of former President Mohamed Morsi in 2013, Egyptian authorities cracked down on members and leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood and outlawed the group. Founded in 1928 in Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood has established itself as the main opposition movement in Egypt despite decades of repression and has inspired spinoff movements and political parties throughout the Muslim world. But it remains banned in several countries, including Egypt, for its alleged links to terrorism. Earlier this year, Amnesty International criticized Egypts for a significant increase in recorded executions, which saw a more than triple increase to 107 last year, from 32 in 2019.

