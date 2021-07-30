Worried that your COVID-19 vaccine will not be accepted abroad? Here’s what you need to know

Fully vaccinated and ready to travel? Before booking your trip, make sure your destination recognizes your COVID-19 vaccine. As some Canadian travelers have already discovered, not all COVID-19 vaccines are considered equal.

Here is the latest in which vaccines distributed in Canada can cause problems for travelers abroad.

Misery with mixed dose

Some countries will not recognize mixed-dose travelers as fully vaccinated, which can create problems for millions of Canadians whose doses do not match.

The issue first arose when mixed-dose travelers, including Chris Storey, from London, Ont., Discovered that they would have to quarantine when visiting Barbados because they were not considered fully vaccinated.

“Summer is very frustrating; it’s ridiculous,” Storey told CBC Newsearlier this month.

Barbados announced on July 25th that it was changing its vaccination policy by introducing travelers with mixed doses of COVID-19. (Associated Press)

However, Barbados then changed its policy to familiarize travelers with mixed doses.

But near Trinidad and Tobagohas have not yet changed that mixed vaccine policy . The site will allow visitors with just a mix of AstraZeneca and Pfizer to quarantine. Any other combination is not known there.

The governments of Trinidad and Tobago did not answer questions about the reasons for its policy.

US position on mixed doses

The United States also does not approve the mixing of COVID-19 vaccines with some exceptions.

“COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable,” Centers for Disease Control (CDC) spokeswoman Jasmin Reed said in an email. “The safety and efficacy of receiving two different COVID-19 vaccines have not been studied.”

However, says the CDC mixed doses of two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, will be admitted in “emergency situations”, such as when the vaccine used for the first dose was no longer available.

The CDC position will not affect Canadians entering the air from the US, as they only have to provide evidence of a COVID-19 negative test .

But those with mixed doses may find themselves locked out of land travel if the US imposes a vaccination requirement when it reopens its Canada-US land border side to travelers.

Bryan and Sandra Holgate, from Osoyoos, BC, may have to cancel their next cruise because Bryan has a mix of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses. His cruise line does not recognize people with mixed shots. (presented by Bryan Holgate)

The CDC position is already creating problems for some Canadians who have booked cruises set in the US

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is not recognizing people with any mixed doses as fully vaccinated. Some other cruise lines are not familiar with a mixture of AstraZeneca and an mRNA vaccine.

Bryan Holgate, from Osoyoos, BC, is booked to take a transatlantic cruise to the NCL in November. But Holgate said he would have to cancel next month when his full payment is paid if the cruise line maintains its current vaccine policy.

“We have a final payment at the end of September and we’re talking $ 20,000,” said Holgate, who has a mix of Pfizer and Moderna.

“[NCL] says absolutely, categorically, that a Pfizer-Moderna mix is ​​not acceptable. “It took my breath away.”

Canadians with mixed doses may also be banned from some U.S. countries where state rules require proof of vaccination.

Large-scale closed concerts in New York City next month such as The Eagles and An Evening with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennettrequire audience members will be fully vaccinated.

The New York State Department of Health said it follows CDC guidelines and does not consider people who have a mixture of AstraZeneca and an mRNA vaccine to be fully vaccinated at least not now.

“Importers’s important to keep in mind that CDC COVID-19 vaccine recommendations may change in the future once additional data becomes available,” department spokeswoman Samantha Fuld said in an email.

Europe and COVISHIELD of AstraZeneca

Canadians heading to Europe and receiving a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine may face another problem.

Europe has approved Vaxzevria, the European-produced version of AstraZeneca, however, he has not yet authorized COVISHIELD, the Indian-made version of the same vaccine.

As a result, some European countries do not recognize COVISHIELD, including here Ital , Portugal AND poland , according to their government websites.

As a result, Canadian visitors to those countries that have received the special vaccine may not benefit from the privileges offered to fully vaccinated travelers, such as quarantine exemption or a COVID-19 test.

More than 80,000 Canadians you have at least one dose of COVISHIELD.

Fortunately for Canadians, the list of European countries accepting the vaccine is growing. According to the BBC , some popular destinations, such as Spain , Greece AND Puffin Island , accept COVIDSHIELD. France joined the pack last week.

UK too recognizes COVISHIELD . However, fully vaccinated Canadians traveling to the region still need to quarantine no matter what type of vaccine they have. Although the UK now excludes fully vaccinated Americans and Europeans by quarantine, he has not yet extended the same privilege to Canadians.

“We are taking a phased approach to resuming international travel while protecting public health,” a UK Department of Transportation spokesman said in an email.

Will the rules change?

Canadians should not be treated too much for differences in vaccine intake, says Regina-based infectious disease doctor. Alexander Wong.

“It’s clear the world will have to find something,” he said. “People will just need to be a little patient.”

The Canadian government says it is working with its international counterparts to resolve vaccine changes.

“Over the next number of weeks and months, there may be reviews provided by health authorities around the world regarding these vaccine regimens,” Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlancsa told a news conference last week.

Dr. Alexander Wong believes countries will eventually work out their own vaccine changes. (Submitted by Alexander Wong / Saskatchewan Health Authority)

In June, the Canadian National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) changed her vaccine guidelines to forgive the mix of COVID-19 vaccines, based on new research that found that mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines was safe and effective.

Wongbelieves USA will soon support its stance on mixing vaccines, too.

“Looking at, for example, the US and Canada, and how important that border is, I doubt it will be revealed sooner rather than later,” he said.

Wong also predicts that the COVISHIELD problem will be solved because there is no difference between it and the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Europe.

“Literally it is literally the exact same thing,” he said. “It just happens to be produced in India.”

What about taking a 3rd dose?

This week, government of Quebec stated that it is offering a third dose of the vaccine to people who have planned an essential trip to a country that does not recognize their vaccination status.

“People affected by these emergencies will be advised of the importance of taking an extra dose according to their situation and needs,” Quebec Health Ministry spokeswoman Marjorie Larouche said in an email.

CBC News asked the Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) to take it in third doses. The agency responded that NACI which advises PHAC does not make recommendations on travel vaccination requirements.

“Canadians are reminded to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada,” PHAC spokeswoman Anne Gnier said in an email. “Now is not the time to travel.”

