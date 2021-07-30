International Airlines Group narrows losses in second quarter | tidings

International Airlines Group reported an operating loss of 967 million for the second quarter.

The figure is an improvement of the loss of ALL 2.2 billion seen in the same period last year.

The operating loss reported for the first half of 2021 was thus, 2 billion.

The group that owns Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia said passenger capacity in the second quarter was only 21.9 percent of 2019.

The figure continues to be negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, along with government restrictions and quarantine requirements.

The IAG said it currently expects to fly about 45 percent of 2019 capacity in the third quarter.

However, this remains uncertain and is subject to ongoing scrutiny, a statement explained.

Luis Gallego, IAG chief executive, said: “In the short term, our focus is on ensuring our operational readiness, so we have the flexibility to take advantage of an environment where there is evidence of widespread demand when travel restrictions are lifted.

This is reflected in the results of Iberia and Vuelings.

They were top performers within the group in the second quarter reflecting stronger Latin American and Spanish domestic markets driven by fewer travel restrictions.

We know the recovery will be uneven, but we were willing to take advantage of an increase in demand for air travel in line with increased vaccination rates.

He added: “We welcome the recent announcement that fully vaccinated travelers from EU and US amber countries will no longer need quarantine upon arrival in the UK.

We see this as an important first step in the full reopening of the transatlantic travel corridor.

Given the uncertainty about the timing of the removal of government travel restrictions and the ongoing impact and duration of Covid-19, the IAG said it was unable to provide guidance for 2021.